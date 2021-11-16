Wizard's Den pop-up bar extended until the end of 2021
Vancouver’s most magical pop-up bar was set to vanish after Halloween, but now it’s been extended to the end of December 2021.
Organizers told Daily Hive that the event sold out all of its original sessions. Now, they’re staying open so that the witches and wizards who didn’t get their chance to play with potions can join in.
The Wizard’s Den is a boozy interactive experience. In your 90-minute sitting, you’ll get to imagine what it would be like to be at a Hogwarts party.
You and your friends will have to complete challenges to unlock potion ingredients. Then, you’ll brew your concoctions with the help of the local potion master.
Your ticket will get you two boozy potions plus either a mulled wine or an IPA to drink.
But most importantly, you’ll be immersed in a magical setting that will make you feel like you’re at Hogwarts itself.
Although it’s not officially connected to Harry Potter, it really does give you the sense that you’re in a magical world where anything is possible.
The Wizard’s Den
When: Now until December 30, 2021
Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $46