15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 25 to 27

Offspring/Instagram | The Sounds of Noël at Showcase Restaurant/Submitted | Lights at Lafarge (City of Coquitlam/Flickr)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How is it already the last weekend in November?

We better make the most of it, so here are 15 exciting events to check out in Metro Vancouver from November 25 to 27. Stunning holiday lights, epic concerts, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights. And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this holiday season.

Festivities begin this year with an official kickoff on Saturday, November 26, from 5 pm to 8 pm. The event includes live entertainment, buskers and roving performers, family crafts, and more.

When: November 26, 2022

Time:5 to 8 pm (Food truck service: 5 to 9 pm)

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Enjoy 25% off everything in-store and online until Sunday, November 27 with Plenty’s Black Friday Sale. The big savings include premium brands like AG denim, Citizens of Humanity, Free People, Scotch & Soda, Fred Perry, Zanerobe, DUER and more. Get your holiday shopping done early by not missing out.

When: Now until November 27, 2022

Time: Various store hours

Where: Plenty locations include Kitsilano, Metrotown, Robson Street, Coquitlam Centre, Park Royal, Willowbrook and Uptown Centre in Victoria (also Chinook Center in Calgary for your Alberta pals)

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Otto Tausk welcome French piano virtuoso Hélène Grimaud for two shows at the Orpheum this week. Grimaud’s acclaimed interpretation of Brahms’ Piano Concerto No.1 is renowned as a seminal piece within the pianist’s repertoire.

The event will also feature Life Emerging: Antarctica, composed by Marcus Goddard, the VSO’s Associate Principal Trumpet and an internationally acclaimed, award-winning composer. Guests will journey across Antarctica’s varied terrains, dive with leopard seals, and dodge the ocean waves in this exciting VSO commission.

When: November 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online starting at $29.52

What: Inspired by beloved holiday jingles, The Sounds of Noël are six exclusive festive cocktails to get you in the merry spirit this Christmas. From A Wonderful Christmasthyme, served in an ornament, to Christmas Vacation in Cousin Eddie’s go-to moose mug, Showcase Restaurant & Bar has options for everyone on the naughty or nice list.

Stopping by with a group? Try the Noël Cocktail tree with all six festive and fun cocktails.

When: Now until December 31, 2022

Where: Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown – 1128 West Hastings, Vancouver

Reservations: Online or call 604-639-4040

What: One of the most anticipated events for Immigrant Professionals is returning to Vancouver this week. Listen to motivational speakers, participate in discussions, learn from experiences, and create a new improved you at this MOSAIC-hosted event.

When: November 26, 2022

Time: Check-in at 8:30 am, program from 9 to 4 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25, purchase online

What: Thank DOG I am Out, a volunteer-based animal rescue society, is holding a Furbaby Dog and Cat Food Bank outside of three Vancouver Safeway locations in Kitsilano, East Van, and the West End.

Teams of volunteers will be providing anyone in need of dog or cat food and supplies with enough items to get them through the holiday season. There will also be kitty litter and a limited amount of food for little pets like guinea pigs and rabbits available.

When: November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Safeway – 2315 West 4th Avenue Vancouver; Safeway – 1611 Davie Street, Vancouver; Safeway – 1780 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden throughout the holiday season, with over one million lights across 15 acres to discover.

You’ll be filled with holiday cheer as you go for a stroll by the VanDusen lakeside and take in the returning Dancing Lights. Invite that special someone to explore the romantic Rose Garden, and then bring the family to stop by the Scottish Shelter to light a candle and donate to Make-A-Wish.

When: November 25, 2022, to January 2, 2023 (Closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$21, free for children 4 years and under. (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

What: Surrey Art Gallery Association’s annual Heart to Home Holiday Market features artists local to the city, the Lower Mainland, and even as far as the Gulf Islands. Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, including handmade chocolates, upcycled creations, ceramics, jewellery, paintings, prints, and more.

There will also be live entertainment to keep the festive fun going throughout the weekend.

When: November 26 and 27, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 12 to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Put your dancing shoes on, Vancouver! World-renowned Euro-disco group Boney M is coming to town.

On November 27, as part of their Holiday tour this winter, the legendary ensemble will be stopping at Vogue Theatre. The coolest part is that they’ll be joined by original lead singer Liz Mitchell.

When: November 27, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $59.50 to $89.50, purchase online

What: Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures will take the audience on a journey through memorable worlds from Disney classics and modern box office hits.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald will be the tour guides on the magical journey as attendees relive the famous stories that they grew up with. The show will be an athletic and artistic treat that is sure to delight all ages.

When: November 23 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants take on the Regina Pats on Friday, November 25, and the Portland Winterhawks on Sunday, November 27. Don’t miss the exciting WHL action at Langley Events Centre.

When: November 25 and 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: This Delta farmers’ market features local produce, sweet treats, blooms, bevvies, artisans, live music, food trucks and more.

When: Every Saturday until December 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Ave, Delta

What: Punk rock legends The Offspring are bringing the Let the Bad Times Roll Canadian tour to Abbotsford, and pop punk masters Simple Plan are coming along for the ride.

The Offspring have sold over 40 million records worldwide and are known for their numerous platinum hits, including “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),” “Gotta Get Away,” and “Original Prankster.” Simple Plan, a Canadian pop-punk quartet from Montreal, is beloved by fans for huge hits like “I’m Just A Kid,” “Welcome To My Life,” and “Summer Paradise.”

When: November 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Improv centre presents Happy (Hectic) Holidays, a festive family-friendly show celebrating the magic and mayhem of having loved ones over for the holidays.

The new show will explore what really makes the season special, and the audience’s suggestions will play a big part in making the live comedy a hilarious hit.

When: Thursday to Saturday until December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: Angel’s Bone is a Pulitzer Prize-winning opera that strives to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Canadian premiere is a collaboration of re:Naissance Opera, Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre, Turning Point Ensemble, Arraymusic, and Loose Tea Music Theatre.

Angel’s Bone will be performed at the Annex Theatre as part of IndieFest 2022. A pre-show discussion with the production’s social context committee will give audiences insight into the causes and effects of human trafficking and exploitation.

When: November 25 to 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Annex – 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, free for self-identified Indigenous, Métis, and Inuit peoples. Purchase online