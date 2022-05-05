15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 6 to 8
The first weekend of May is upon us! Enjoy it with these 15 great Vancouver events happening from May 6 to 8. Check out Hastings Racecourse Re-opening, Neverland Bar, and more. And don’t forget to call your mom!
Hastings Racecourse Reopening
What: Hastings Race Course is reopening and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. Enjoy food, drinks, a live DJ, a photo wall, and a best-dressed contest where the prize is a $100 betting voucher. Plus, there will be exciting horse racing throughout the afternoon.
Hastings Race Course promises a fun event for the family, couples, friends, and for yourself. All ages are welcome.
When: May 7, 2022
Time: 2 to 6 pm
Where: Vancouver Hastings Racecourse – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Rise of the Next Comic – Finals
What: Scotty Aceman and Rise of the Comics present the grand finale of a massive stand-up comedy competition. The top six finalists will perform for the audience at the Norman Rothstein Theatre and celebrity judges for the opportunity to be crowned The NEXT Champion.
When: May 7, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Norman Rothstein Theatre – 950 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, purchase online
Burnaby Village Museum – Summer Season
What: Burnaby Village Museum is reopening for its summer season on May 7, and longtime visitors and new guests will discover a variety of new exhibits, entertainment, and activities to enjoy.
The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.
When: Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays from May 7 to September 5, 2022
Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free, carousel rides $2.65
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Toronto Merch Swap
What: The Whitecaps will be holding a Toronto Merch Swap on Sunday, May 8 during the team’s match against the Toronto FC.
Fans are invited to trade in any clothes with the word “Toronto” on them for some new Whitecaps gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and scarves. Items will be in limited quantity and available while supplies last.
When: May 8, 2022
Time: 1 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Barclay Square Heritage Block Tour
What: Billie-Ann Woo, president of the Roedde House Preservation Society and volunteer at the Roedde House Museum, will share insight on the history and evolution of Barclay Heritage Square. The event is part of Jane’s Walk, a global movement of free, locally led walking tours to inspire people to explore their cities and connect with their neighbours.
When: May 8, 2022
Time: 12 pm
Where: Roedde House Museum – 1415 Barclay Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
West End Pottery Club’s Spring Sale
What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 15 ceramic artists from the WEPC studio. Shop and bring home a variety of creations, including dishware, vases, sculptures, and ornaments.
When: May 7 and 8, 2022
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Barclay Room – West End Community Centre 870 Denman Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Art Vancouver
What: Art Vancouver is Western Canada’s largest art fair, featuring reputable galleries and artists from around the world. Head to the Vancouver Convention Centre for exciting art experiences every night, including the “Face of Art” runway show, a live painting competition, and speaker panels.
When: Now until May 8, 2022
Time: 1 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $20, purchase online
Neverland: An Immersive Peter Pan Inspired Bar
What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.
Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!
When: Now until June 26, 2022
Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver
Price: $45 per person; purchase online
Vancouver Opera’s H.M.S. Pinafore
What: Vancouver Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic H.M.S. Pinafore, a comedic tale about forbidden love across class divides and shenanigans that happen on the high seas. Enjoy powerful renditions of songs like “I am the Captain of the Pinafore,” “Little Buttercup,” and more.
When: May 7, and 8, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm (May 7), 2 pm (May 8)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Treat mom to delicious eats and treats
What: We have you covered for Mother’s Day this year — and all the days surrounding it — if you need to line up something special food- and beverage-wise for mom. Treat yourself and your mama to delicious eats and drinks around town with our helpful checklist.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West
What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. “The Real Wild West” is an immersive sightseeing experience of the Grand Canyon, Lake Tahoe, the Las Vegas Strip, Zion National Park, and more.
When: Now until June 26, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
La Pizza Week Vancouver
What: Restaurants in different cities sign up and create a unique pizza to offer patrons until May 14. The pizza festival is brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, with ‘za lovers able to vote for their favourite pie on the festival’s website.
Participating restaurants were recently announced, and there are 34 of them in Vancouver and BC.
When: Now until May 14, 2021
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants around Vancouver
Cost: Various, see the list of La Pizza Week restaurants Online
Vancouver Canadians
What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians for Mother’s Day on May 8, plus other great games this week. Plus you’ll get to enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and all other ballpark favourites with a cold beer.
When: Now until May 8, 2022
Time: Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday to Sunday)
Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available
SummerSing! 2022
What: Vancouver Bach Choir’s traditional SummerSing! concert returns to the Chan Centre for an afternoon of rocking and jazzy choral arrangements.
When: May 8, 2022
Time: 4 pm
Where: Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets start at $16, purchase online
Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection
What: Griffin Art Projects, a non-profit art residency and gallery in North Vancouver, presents Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection. The collection was assembled over a period of more than thirty years and features drawings, paintings, photography, installations and sculptures. Artists included in Per Diem include Linda Benglis, Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, Donald Judd, and more.
When: Fridays to Sundays until May 8, 2022
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Where: Griffin Art Projects – 1174 Welch Street, North Vancouver
Admission: Free, advance registration required