15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 6 to 8

The first weekend of May is upon us! Enjoy it with these 15 great Vancouver events happening from May 6 to 8. Check out Hastings Racecourse Re-opening, Neverland Bar, and more. And don’t forget to call your mom!

What: Hastings Race Course is reopening and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. Enjoy food, drinks, a live DJ, a photo wall, and a best-dressed contest where the prize is a $100 betting voucher. Plus, there will be exciting horse racing throughout the afternoon.

Hastings Race Course promises a fun event for the family, couples, friends, and for yourself. All ages are welcome.

When: May 7, 2022

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Hastings Racecourse – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Scotty Aceman and Rise of the Comics present the grand finale of a massive stand-up comedy competition. The top six finalists will perform for the audience at the Norman Rothstein Theatre and celebrity judges for the opportunity to be crowned The NEXT Champion.

When: May 7, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Norman Rothstein Theatre – 950 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is reopening for its summer season on May 7, and longtime visitors and new guests will discover a variety of new exhibits, entertainment, and activities to enjoy.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

When: Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays from May 7 to September 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, carousel rides $2.65

What: The Whitecaps will be holding a Toronto Merch Swap on Sunday, May 8 during the team’s match against the Toronto FC.

Fans are invited to trade in any clothes with the word “Toronto” on them for some new Whitecaps gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and scarves. Items will be in limited quantity and available while supplies last.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 1 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Barclay Square Heritage Block Tour What: Billie-Ann Woo, president of the Roedde House Preservation Society and volunteer at the Roedde House Museum, will share insight on the history and evolution of Barclay Heritage Square. The event is part of Jane’s Walk, a global movement of free, locally led walking tours to inspire people to explore their cities and connect with their neighbours. When: May 8, 2022

Time: 12 pm

Where: Roedde House Museum – 1415 Barclay Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 15 ceramic artists from the WEPC studio. Shop and bring home a variety of creations, including dishware, vases, sculptures, and ornaments.



When: May 7 and 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Barclay Room – West End Community Centre 870 Denman Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Art Vancouver is Western Canada’s largest art fair, featuring reputable galleries and artists from around the world. Head to the Vancouver Convention Centre for exciting art experiences every night, including the “Face of Art” runway show, a live painting competition, and speaker panels. When: Now until May 8, 2022

Time: 1 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $20, purchase online

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: Now until June 26, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Vancouver Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic H.M.S. Pinafore, a comedic tale about forbidden love across class divides and shenanigans that happen on the high seas. Enjoy powerful renditions of songs like “I am the Captain of the Pinafore,” “Little Buttercup,” and more.

When: May 7, and 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (May 7), 2 pm (May 8)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: We have you covered for Mother’s Day this year — and all the days surrounding it — if you need to line up something special food- and beverage-wise for mom. Treat yourself and your mama to delicious eats and drinks around town with our helpful checklist.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.