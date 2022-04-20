23 Mother's Day gift ideas every mom will love

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. If you still need a gift for your own mom — or another mother figure in your life — we’ve got you covered with a slew of ideas right here.

Kobo Libra 2

Read in style with the next-generation Kobo Libra 2 ($219.99). With more storage, a faster 7-inch E Ink screen, waterproof technology (up to 60 minutes in 2 meters of water) and Bluetooth® wireless technology so mom can listen to her Kobo audiobooks, Kobo Libra 2 was made with mom’s passion for reading in mind.

Packed with features and personality, choose between black and white models and eye-catching SleepCovers. Your eReader, your story.

Mionetto Prestige Prosecco Rose from Mark Anthony Group

Mom should be celebrated everyday — but especially on Mother’s Day! Pop some bubbly on May 8 with the Mionetto Prestige Processo Rose ($19.99) from Mark Anthony Group. This sparkling wine is perfect for the whole meal, excellent from aperitifs, to finger food and up to an Italian style lunch (especially risotto).

It also pairs well with shellfish, crustaceans and raw seafood, should seafood be on the menu for Mother’s Day dinner or brunch.

Aritzia’s TNA Sweatsuits

Every mom needs a cozy set — and no one does them better than Aritzia. Our go-to is the TNA Perfect Fit set, which includes a crew neck sweatshirt in an array of colours ($60) paired with the mid-rise, skinny fit sweatpants ($60) or Hi-Rise 3″ sweatshort ($40).

The set comes in neutrals, brights and pastels, so there’s definitely a shade for anyone.

Apple’s iPhone 13

Apple dubs their new iPhone 13 range a “superpower for a super mom.” You can’t go wrong with the gift of technology — especially an upgrade sleekly designed and stylish as this.

Every mom loves taking photos, and these new models include a cutting-edge camera system, along with the world’s fastest smartphone chip and long-lasting battery. iPhone 13 Pro ($1,399) is available now in 5 finishes: Alpine Green, Silver, Gold, Graphite, and Sierra Blue, while the iPhone 13 ($1,099) comes in Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) RED.

West & Willow Custom Pet Portraits

For the dog mom in your life. These stunning gallery style portraits ($60) are the perfect way to elevate and warm up a room.

West & Willow will do a custom illustration of a beloved pet, sure to be an enjoyed gift for years to come. Best of all, the company is also gives back — donating 5% of sales proceeds to the North Shore Animal League America. Be sure to order 2 weeks in advance.

Smash + Tess Romper

This Vancouver-designed and North American-made brand is a definite mom uniform. Smash + Tess is best known for their best-selling rompers, made out of a sustainable rayon from bamboo and cotton blend.

With its V-neckline and wide straps, the Tuesday II style ($120) is easy to wear for any age, and undoubtedly cozy. Comes in an inclusive size range from 3XS – 4X, the collections complement every lifestyle, occasion and body.

Freixenet Carta Nevada Semi Seco from Mark Anthony Group

This wine is fresh and appealing on the nose. The Freixenet Carta Nevada Semi Seco Elegantly from Mark Anthony Group ($16.49) features floral white flowers (acacia tree subtle), with notes of fresh fruit (green apple) and some subtle notes ofcitrus (lemon).

This wine is well structured in the palate, refreshing, softly balanced acidity with a lively sparkle and a very attractive floral finish.

iRobot’s Roomba j7+

The Roomba j7+ robot vacuum ($1049) is a godsend to just about anyone — especially busy moms. This model of the vacuum includes Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that gets the job done.

Even better, this is the first model of the Roomba that has PrecisionVision Navigation, which recognizes and avoids things like charging cords — and perhaps most importantly, any accidental droppings from a pet, avoiding future “pooptastrophies.” The essential home item can be controlled via iRobot’s HOME app or via Google Assistant and Alexa.

Lululemon Sneakers

Lululemon has reigned supreme in the streetwear world since the early 2000s, but they’ve never made their own footwear — until now. The lightweight Blissful Running Shoe ($198) was designed for jogging, but is also a great, comfy option for day-to-day wear.

Lulu is also offering a 30 day trial run — so mom can return them if she changes her mind.

envello’s Percale bedding

Few things make moms happier than fresh sheets. Canadian-based envello is upping the ante with their ultra-luxe Premium Percale line, which is also eco-friendly and sustainable. Available in a Duvet Set ($248) or Sheet Set ($215).

Both come in a array of neutrals and the newly dropped Dark Blue and Soft Coral.

Casca Slippers

Every mom needs a comfy pair of slippers. Vancouver’s own Casca has made their first foray out of their proprietary orthotic sneakers, applying their unique technology to home footwear (which can also be worn outside).

The Nuu Slipper ($124) is made out of Italian felted wool, anti-bacterial cork and constructed with a treaded foam sole for extra support and comfort. Comes in Fog Gray or the brown Coffee shade.

BÉIS Diaper Backpack

For the new mom, the Diaper Backpack ($193) from Vancouver native Shay Mitchell’s BÉIS is essential. This perfect diaper bag has all the same thoughtful features, space, and good looks as the brand’s standard Diaper Bag, but in backpack form — allowing mom to go hands free.

This one is complete with every essential needed for that dreaded diaper change; a changing pad with a diaper and baby wipes pocket, an odor-proof pouch, a teething ring to keep the babe from squirming, and a pacifier pouch to easily reach that must-have baby plug!

Lagostina Bakeware

For the mom who loves to bake! Lagostina’s Carbon Steel Bakeware 8 Piece Set ($129.99) is both long-lasting and durable, offering uniform heart distribution for the perfect cakes, pies and beyond.

This one is guaranteed to be a well-used (and loved) gift in the kitchen.

Mejuri Hoops

Mejuri has been dominating on the demi-fine and fine jewelry scene for a while, thanks to their classic but on-trend designs. The Toronto based brand has dropped their latest collection of Hoops just in time for Mother’s Day.

The Beaded ($178 for the huggie, $450 for the medium size) or Pave ($600) options, both available in yellow or white gold, are sure to put a smile on mom’s face.

La Bonne Fille Tea

For the tea lover. La Bonne Fille prides themselves on a delectable taste experience with their teas, which are offered in all the classic black, green, and herbal blends. We particularly love the Mélange à Trois Gift Set ($56.00), which is a customizable gift set allowing you to pick three of 11 tea flavours.

Or for a staple, the brand is known for their Sensual Spearmint tea ($18.00): the key ingredient damiana was valued by ancient Aztecs and Mayans as a relaxant that boosts circulation.

Goop Beauty

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop empire never seems to stop expanding. The brand has added a few new products to their revered skincare line, including the GOOPGLOW Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner ($60).

The two-in-one daily treatment toner that gently resurfaces, deeply hydrates, and leaves skin glowing in just one step.

There’s also the GOOPGLOW Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser ($35), which includes powerful active ingredients—including omega-rich, hydrating cloudberry and squalane; bitter orange peel (a physical exfoliant); and Australian kakadu plum. This one is also safe for daily use. Available via goop and Sephora.

Saje Aroma Muse Ultrasonic Diffuser

Even if mom already has a diffuser, there’s nothing wrong with having two (or more). The gorgeous hand-painted Aroma Muse Ultrasonic Diffuser ($108) is as much of a decor piece as it is a wellness accessory.

The two-tone Soft Peach and Mineral Gray shoes were inspired by artisanal pottery, and can scent medium sized spaces up to 500 sq. feet using your choice of essential oil blend. There’s also continuous or intermittent options.

Parachute Robes

Parachute changed the game with their impeccable bedding back in 2014. The California-based brand has become a full homewares line now, with towels, rugs, and their must-have robes.

There’s several options on offer, including the Classic Turkish Cotton Robe ($149, or in Organic Cotton Robe for $179), Cloud Cotton Robe ($149) and the cozy Waffle Robe ($179). Available online via Parachute.

Sympli’s Linen Tanks & Cardigans

Just about everyone can use a classic t-shirt. Sympli is all about embracing femininity and the confidence of being unique in their garments, including the chic Linen V-Neck Tank ($129) and Everyday Cardigan Long ($215).

Both are also easy to care for, making them every day essentials.

Tiffany & Co.’s Jewelry

Tiffany & Co.’s classics are gifts that will be cherished for decades to come. The iconic jeweler recently released a new Elsa Peretti Bean pendant ($2K), which is one of Tiffany’s most recognized designs.

The release also comes one year after Peretti’s death in March 2021. Another mom-approved option is the newly approved Knot line: the sweet bracelet makes for a perfect addition to a layered stack.

Nespresso’s Vertuo Next

Equipped with a full range of coffee capabilities Nesporesso Vertuo Next ($209) is a great choice for mom and the whole household. She can choose her favourite among five different cup sizes, from espressos to coffee in carafe.

The machine reads the barcode integrated in each capsule to offer you its hidden treasures at the touch of a button: the aromas, the flavours and most importantly, the crema. Also pairs well with The Go-to Frother ($99) to add some foam to mom’s cup of joe.

Bath Essentials from Clarity Apothecary

This Tofino gem, owned by Claire Bond, creates luxe and beautiful products using the purest essential oils. Elevate mom’s bath time ritual with a curated bubble bath ($45), magnesium flakes ($45) and bail oil ($55) set.

We’re also obsessed with their pure beeswax candle ($45). Everything is locally made on Vancouver island.

Optimi Supplements

For the mom that loves health and wellness. Optimi’s mushroom-based supplement line is a “next level super food.” Each of their six supplements ($45) and vanilla flavored plant protein + functional mushroom powder ($75) contain nutrient-dense fungi, extracted from the whole fruiting body — helping mom super-charge her own body. The powder is also great for the smoothie lover.

Vislight Wind Jacket

For the active or adventure-seeking mama, the Vislight Wind Jacket ($200) from the Swedish outdoor apparel brand Peak Performance is as premium as it is practical.

Durable enough to endure the most extreme elements of a Canadian spring, its lightweight-material makes it the perfect for layering on a run or hike and it packs neatly into its own chest pocket ensuring it’s always on hand when needed.