15 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 25 to 27

How is it already the last weekend in March? Better slow down and make the most of it with our checklist of 15 fun events happening in Vancouver from March 25 to 27. Vancouver Warriors Country Night, 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge at The Gaming Stadium, and more.

What: Put on your dancing boots and your Stetson, because this Friday night the Vancouver Warriors are going country!

After the Warriors take on the San Diego Seals for a key NLL game at 7:30 pm, Canadian Country Music Association Award winner and multiple Juno nominee Aaron Pritchett will perform a free turf-level concert for the game’s ticket holders.

When: March 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The HUMP! Film Festival is a celebration of creative sexual expression. A carefully curated program with a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colours, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes; all united by a shared spirit of sex positivity.

When: March 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: The Vancouver Gem & Mineral Show is returning to the PNE Forum in Vancouver for the final weekend of March. Known as western Canada’s largest gem show, expect more than 100 of the finest gem, mineral, and jewellery vendors in Canada.

You can wander the forum filled with vendors selling all kinds of crystals, fossils, wearable art, and more. This is the perfect place to ask experts questions and learn more about rocks, minerals, crystals, and gems.

When: March 25 to March 27, 2022

Time: 1 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: One-day ticket $8, three-day ticket $12, purchase online

What: British pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters is coming to town on her You Signed Up For This tour in support of her new album of the same name. Her show at the Fortune Sound Club features special guest Johah Kagen.

When: March 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club – 147 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24 plus fees, purchase online

What: Metro Vancouver’s biggest tabletop gaming convention, Terminal City Tabletop Convention is virtual this year. The free event features board games, RPGs, a Twitch stream, proto-alley games, silent auction, and more during the two days.

When: March 26 and 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Free

What: Cirque’s Alegría tells the story of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: March 25 to June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: The Big Top at Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online.

What: Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver this month. Shen Yun Performing Arts is performing seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 22 to 27. Fans will not want to miss out on the troupe’s first performances in town since 2019.

When: Now until March 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street

Price: Starting at $95 — Tickets available online

What: Whether you’re raring for ramen or pining for pasta, noodle dishes are always delicious. And if you’re in need, there are many Vancouver restaurants you need to check out. The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-visit dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are six places to try delicious noodle dishes on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Cineplex Family Favourites runs every Saturday at 11 am throughout March, and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket. The last movie of the month is Arctic Dogs on March 26.

When: March 26, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Vancouver locations include: Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis; Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill; Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas; SilverCity Riverport Cinemas; Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal; Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford; Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Tickets: $2.99; available online

What: The 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge is taking over the Richmond-based e-sports arena from March 25 to 27 with a bunch of free, all-ages activities. Try your hand at the IRL Rocket League Challenge and then check out the free-play arcade with over eight classic titles like Asteroids, Super Pac Man, and Centipede. There will also be gaming tournaments throughout the weekend with TGS Prize Packs to be won.

7-Eleven Canada will be serving hot and fresh gamer snacks. The first 200 guests each day will receive free pizza, chicken sandwiches, and more, so plan to come early.

When: March 25 to 27, 2022

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: The Gaming Stadium – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free, register online

What: Vancouver Giants face off with the Seattle Thunderbirds on March 25 at the Langley Events Centre as the march for the WHL playoffs continue.

When: March 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open to skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until March 28, 2022

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Put on your finest red carpet looks and get ready for the spotlight, because the Oscars are happening this Sunday, March 27 with hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

If a flight to LA is out of your budget or if your invite to the big show got lost in the mail, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of three amazing places to watch the 94th Academy Awards in style right here in Vancouver.

When: March 27, 2022

Time: Doors at 3 pm

Where: Various venues across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Celtic Tenors, made up of Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson, and Daryl Simpson, perform an evening of Celtic classics, a capellas, and popular hit songs in concert with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

When: March 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $29.52, purchase online

What: Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots at Museum of Anthropology features works by contemporary artists from Lagos, Nigeria, and Vancouver, as well as objects in MOA’s permanent collection, to share stories, histories and projects of African and Black affirmation. A focus of the exhibition is to draw connections to historical contributions and the growing vitality of Vancouver’s Black Canadians.

When: Now until March 27, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday (open until 9 pm on the last Thursday of the month)

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online