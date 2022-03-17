The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

There’s nothing like a bowl or plate full of noodles to satisfy the appetite.

Whether you’re raring for ramen or pining for pasta, noodle dishes are always delicious. And if you’re in need of noodles, there are many Vancouver restaurants you need to check out.

Here are six places to try delicious noodle dishes on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Mazesoba literally translates to “mixed noodle without soup.” Despite incorporating traditional Japanese ingredients like seaweed, Chashu, and bamboo shoot, Kokora Mazesoba is actually a more recent culinary invention, having only been founded in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba serves up a variety of ramen bowls, including Tantan, Tomato Tonkotsu, and vegan options.

Address: 551 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8872

Address: 109-531 North Road, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-917-0719

Address: 5728 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2550

Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-973-1911

Address: 2285 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-326-2965

Rustic and authentic, Cibo Trattoria offers a delicious array of Italian food for patrons in the downtown Vancouver area. Treat yourself to zucchini carbonara on spaghetti or bolognese on tagliatelle along with other tasty menu items.

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-9570

This popular Main Street restaurant is a no-brainer if you’re searching for delicious pho. Here, pho comes in varieties like sliced beef sirloin, brisket and meatballs, boneless free-range chicken and quail egg, and organic tofu, daikon, and carrot, to name a few. You can also enjoy their wok-fried noodles with number of tasty toppings.

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-878-8883

Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar boasts an impressive selection of delicious hand-stretched pizzas and fresh pasta dishes, all made in-house. Located right by BC Place and Rogers Arena, treat yourself to seafood linguini, spaghetti and meatballs, or the titular pizza, Frankie’s.

Address: 765 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-6368

Chef Hung uses his 30 years of experience, unrivalled techniques, and secret recipes to craft the perfect meal for all to enjoy at Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle. You can enjoy a wide variety of noodle dishes, including beef, preserved radish and shredded pork, seasonal vegetables, Taiwanese deep-fried chicken, and more.

Address: 9055 University High Street, 109, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-8548

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-255-9111

Address: 2082 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8865

Address: 3313 Shrum Lane, 102, Vancouver

Phone: 604-228-8765

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 2800, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-9357

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-408-0098

BiBo Pizzeria Con Cucina — a foodie gem nestled in the city’s west side neighbourhood of Kitsilano — is a delicious taste of Italy this side of the Atlantic. BiBo’s wood-fired pizzas and authentic pasta dishes couldn’t be more of a match for cozy nights out this season. And if you are looking to add noodles to your plate, Bibo has you covered.

Give your tastebuds a treat with spaghetti al pomodoro, spaghetti alla pescatora, or the classic carbonara.

Address: 1835 West 4th Avenue

Phone: 604-568-6177

