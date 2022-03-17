Dished Restaurant Guide: 6 places to try delicious noodle dishes in Vancouver
There’s nothing like a bowl or plate full of noodles to satisfy the appetite.
Whether you’re raring for ramen or pining for pasta, noodle dishes are always delicious. And if you’re in need of noodles, there are many Vancouver restaurants you need to check out.
Here are six places to try delicious noodle dishes on the Dished Restaurant Guide.
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba
Mazesoba literally translates to “mixed noodle without soup.” Despite incorporating traditional Japanese ingredients like seaweed, Chashu, and bamboo shoot, Kokora Mazesoba is actually a more recent culinary invention, having only been founded in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba serves up a variety of ramen bowls, including Tantan, Tomato Tonkotsu, and vegan options.
Address: 551 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-8872
Address: 109-531 North Road, Coquitlam
Phone: 604-917-0719
Address: 5728 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2550
Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-973-1911
Address: 2285 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-326-2965
Cibo Trattoria
Rustic and authentic, Cibo Trattoria offers a delicious array of Italian food for patrons in the downtown Vancouver area. Treat yourself to zucchini carbonara on spaghetti or bolognese on tagliatelle along with other tasty menu items.
Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-602-9570
Anh And Chi
This popular Main Street restaurant is a no-brainer if you’re searching for delicious pho. Here, pho comes in varieties like sliced beef sirloin, brisket and meatballs, boneless free-range chicken and quail egg, and organic tofu, daikon, and carrot, to name a few. You can also enjoy their wok-fried noodles with number of tasty toppings.
Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-878-8883
Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar
Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar boasts an impressive selection of delicious hand-stretched pizzas and fresh pasta dishes, all made in-house. Located right by BC Place and Rogers Arena, treat yourself to seafood linguini, spaghetti and meatballs, or the titular pizza, Frankie’s.
Address: 765 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-6368
Chef Hung
Chef Hung uses his 30 years of experience, unrivalled techniques, and secret recipes to craft the perfect meal for all to enjoy at Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle. You can enjoy a wide variety of noodle dishes, including beef, preserved radish and shredded pork, seasonal vegetables, Taiwanese deep-fried chicken, and more.
Address: 9055 University High Street, 109, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-8548
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-255-9111
Address: 2082 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-8865
Address: 3313 Shrum Lane, 102, Vancouver
Phone: 604-228-8765
Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 2800, Richmond
Phone: 604-295-9357
Phone: 604-408-0098
BiBo Pizzeria Con Cucina
BiBo Pizzeria Con Cucina — a foodie gem nestled in the city’s west side neighbourhood of Kitsilano — is a delicious taste of Italy this side of the Atlantic. BiBo’s wood-fired pizzas and authentic pasta dishes couldn’t be more of a match for cozy nights out this season. And if you are looking to add noodles to your plate, Bibo has you covered.
Give your tastebuds a treat with spaghetti al pomodoro, spaghetti alla pescatora, or the classic carbonara.
Address: 1835 West 4th Avenue
Phone: 604-568-6177