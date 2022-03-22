3 places to watch the Oscars in Vancouver this weekend

Put on your finest red carpet looks and get ready for the spotlight, because the Oscars are happening this Sunday, March 27 with hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

If a flight to LA is out of your budget or if your invite to the big show got lost in the mail, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of three amazing places to watch the 94th Academy Awards in style right here in Vancouver.

May all your Oscars predictions come true!

What: VIFF Centre is screening the Oscars by donation, and the downtown home of the Vancouver International Film Festival is a great place to see the stars on the biggest night in Hollywood. Wine, beer and soft drinks will be served, as well as popcorn and other snacks to keep up your energy. Guests will also have the chance to win a VIFF+ Gold membership.

When: March 27, 2022

Time: Doors at 3 pm

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, register online

What: The Rio Theatre’s popular annual Oscar party returns with a bevy of fun activities before and during the Academy Awards. Take part in the movie trivia challenge as well as the Rio’s own Oscar contest. The screening and party will also award prizes for Best Dressed, Best Acceptance Speech, and more.

When: March 27, 2022

Time: Doors at 3 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $13 in advance, $15 at the door. Purchase online

What: The Park Pub’s annual Oscars Party is also a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House. A ticket to this Academy Awards viewing includes champagne, popcorn, and a mini appetizer. It also includes one grand prize entry and two raffle prize entries. Guests will also have a chance to test their film knowledge with Oscars trivia as well as an Oscars prediction ballot.

When: March 27, 2022

Time: 3:30 pm

Where: The Park Pub – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online