15 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 18 to 20

What: The 17th annual CelticFest Vancouver is happening until March 20 and includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery during the weekend.

The huge Celtic celebration features live music performances, Irish and Scottish dancing, a pop-up marketplace, Irish Wolfhounds, a family zone, sports demonstrations, food trucks, a beer tent and more.

When: March 19 to 20, 2022

Time: 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: H Tasting Lounge’s seasonally-themed patio has transformed the heated Alpine-inspired domes into garden oases, complete with jewel-toned florals, lush greenery, and plenty of comfy cushions.

Guests are invited to step into the domes at The Westin Bayshore and enjoy fresh, new menu items and beverages inspired by the garden theme.

When: Now until May 8, 2022

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is transporting guests to Iceland in its latest immersive flight ride. Passengers will soar over majestic landscapes in the state-of-the-art ride experience. There will also be a pre-show that showcases Iceland’s landscapes, history and legends.

When: Now until April 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.