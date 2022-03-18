15 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 18 to 20
Savour the weekend with our picks of 15 things to do in Vancouver from March 18 to 20. Check out CelticFest Vancouver, pick a seat for a Persian New Year concert, and more happenings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
CelticFest Vancouver
What: The 17th annual CelticFest Vancouver is happening until March 20 and includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery during the weekend.
The huge Celtic celebration features live music performances, Irish and Scottish dancing, a pop-up marketplace, Irish Wolfhounds, a family zone, sports demonstrations, food trucks, a beer tent and more.
When: March 19 to 20, 2022
Time: 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery
Cost: Free
H Tasting Lounge’s The Secret Garden
What: H Tasting Lounge’s seasonally-themed patio has transformed the heated Alpine-inspired domes into garden oases, complete with jewel-toned florals, lush greenery, and plenty of comfy cushions.
Guests are invited to step into the domes at The Westin Bayshore and enjoy fresh, new menu items and beverages inspired by the garden theme.
When: Now until May 8, 2022
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Reservations: Online
FlyOver Canada – Legendary Iceland
What: FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is transporting guests to Iceland in its latest immersive flight ride. Passengers will soar over majestic landscapes in the state-of-the-art ride experience. There will also be a pre-show that showcases Iceland’s landscapes, history and legends.
When: Now until April 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection
What: Griffin Art Projects, a non-profit art residency and gallery in North Vancouver, presents Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection. The collection was assembled over a period of more than thirty years and features drawings, paintings, photography, installations and sculptures. Artists included in Per Diem include Linda Benglis, Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, Donald Judd and more.
When: Fridays to Sundays until May 8, 2022
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Where: Griffin Art Projects – 1174 Welch Street, North Vancouver
Admission: Free, advance registration required
Hastings Park Farmers Market
What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.
When: Every Sunday until April 24, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks continue their March schedule with a pair of home games at Rogers Arena this weekend. Matchups include the Calgary Flames on March 19, and Buffalo Sabres on March 20.
When: March 19 and 20, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Persian New Year concert with Qalandar and Vashaan
What: The Rogue Folk Club presents a Heritage Series’ Persian New Year concert with Qalandar and Vashaan. The Vashaan Ensemble is inspired by Iran’s rich musical history for their performances of Persian traditional songs, while Qalandar’s musicians combine traditional Persian music with free improvisation. The Persian New Year concert will be presented as an in-person show as well as streamed online.
When: March 20, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Mel Lehan Hall at St. James Community Square – 3214 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $10 for livestream, $20 for live performance. Purchase online
Monster Jam
What: For the first time since 2019, Vancouverites can watch monster truck drivers go head-to-head at the PNE Pacific Coliseum. Eight world-class athletes will face off in Monster Jam, a test of speed and skill from March 18 to 20. Fans can ogle at the massive trucks up-close, meet their crews and drivers, and witness fierce rivalries unravel firsthand.
Monster truck drivers make driving a 12,000-pound machine look easy. Despite their enormous size, the vehicles can do backflips, vertical two-wheel tricks, and reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.
When: March 18 to 20, 2022
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
54-40: 40th Anniversary
What: Hometown rock legends 54-40 (“Ocean Pearl”, “I Go Blind”) celebrate their 40th anniversary with a series of shows at the Commodore Ballroom with special guest Julian Taylor.
When: March 18, and 19, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8:30 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $49.50 plus fees, purchase online
Check out the best Irish pubs in Vancouver
What: If you skip out on joining your drinking buddies, these Vancouver pubs will have you saying, “Irish I was there.” Inside, they’re comfortable and welcoming, with low lighting, greasy spoon menus, and friendly staff. The music is loud, the beer flows endlessly, and there are enough snacks to soak up whatever’s filling your glass.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
The Bananas Podcast: Live!
What: Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes bring their strange news podcast Bananas to the Rio Theatre for a live show that features stand-up comedy.
When: March 20, 2022
Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm
Where: The Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $30 plus fees in advance, $35 at the door. Purchase online
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra: Rocketman Live in Concert
What: Rocketman charts the life and music of the iconic Elton John. The VSO plays the score live to the film starring award-winning actor Taron Egerton. Enjoy “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “I’m Still Standing,” and many more in this unique show.
When: March 18 and 19, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Get your fingers on some of the best fried chicken in Vancouver
What: True connoisseurs can now eat their way through the city on a new fried chicken trail.
Our map, designed to bring you to the city’s hottest locally and internationally-known chicken spots, highlights a few of our favourite places to sink our teeth into crispy, juicy, fried deliciousness.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
The 39 Steps
What: The Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents The 39 Steps, a theatrical rendition of the Alfred Hitchcock classic with a twist: a cast of four actors plays over 150 characters in every single scene from the film.
When: March 18 and 19, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday), 3:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey
Cost: $37.99, purchase online
All Star Wrestling presents Champions Carnival
What: All Star Wrestling returns to the Maritime Labour Centre for Champions Carnival, featuring “Super Jacked Silverback” Odin Rex, “Haida Heart Throb” Adam Ryder, and the Thunder From Jalandhar.
When: March 19, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Maritime Labour Centre – 1880 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Cost: $15-$20, purchase online