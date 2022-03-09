If you skip out on joining your drinking buddies, these Vancouver pubs will have you saying, “Irish I was there.”

Inside, they’re comfortable and welcoming, with low lighting, greasy spoon menus, and friendly staff. The music is loud, the beer flows endlessly, and there are enough snacks to soak up whatever’s filling your glass.

Any time of year, visitors are in for a foot-stomping good time full of booze and buds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blarney Stone Gastown Official (@blarneystonevan)

Tried and true, the Blarney Stone in Gastown is known for its live entertainment, storied history, and reasonably priced menu. The atmosphere is usually high-spirited, and the beer and music are satisfying and comforting. It’s been around since 1972, making The Blarney Stone the longest-running Irish pub in the city and one of the most famous in the province.

Address: 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4322

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Irish Heather (@theirishheather)

If what you’re looking for is a good Guinness, The Irish Heather’s got your back. Likely to be more laid-back than The Blarney Stone, this pub offers delicious food and amazing whiskey flights too, so there are lots of reasons to kick back and stick around for the holiday. Fans described it on the website as “a nice clean, safe and comfy place,” with memorable drinks for memorable evenings.

Address: 248 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-9779

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahony’s Tavern (@mahonystavern)



This sleek tavern has two locations in Vancouver: one in False Creek and one downtown, both with indoor and outdoor seating. The patios are perfect for anyone who wants a breath of fresh air without having to step out while they keep the rounds coming. Book a table to save a spot and enjoy the live music starting at 4 pm and green beer all day.

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-0234

Address: 1055 Canada Place, Unit 36, Vancouver

Phone: 604-647-7513

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamrock Bar & Grill (@shamrockbar_)



Proud to call themselves the coziest neighbourhood pub in the West End, the Shamrock has everything you need for a fun night out: Guinness on tap, draft beers, live music, and great food.

The staff there have been serving customers since 2013, and they’re getting ready for another party on March 16. It’s a Tuesday, Ladies’ Night, which means gals get $5 wine, $7 cocktails, and $5 shots fireball. That’ll do.

Address: 1184 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4414

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wicklow Pub (@wicklowpub)

Relish the view from The Wicklow in False Creek, where fresh food is made daily and the staff is super friendly. The patio overlooks the shimmering ocean, distant shore, and cityscape to one side and a marina to the other. Draft Guinness flows freely here, and it’s absolutely worth a pint or two.

Address: 610 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-0821

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malone’s Taphouse Vancouver (@malonesvan)



Maybe an “elevated,” artisanal experience is more your style. Malone’s caters to Vancouverites who adore craft beer, sports, and live entertainment in style — which means they’re pretty popular around these parts.

Established in 1998, it’s known and adored in the city for their one-of-a-kind, local brews and pub fare.

Address: 608 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-684-9977

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morrissey (@morrissey_pub)

This colourful, playfully decorated space is even more fun to look at after you’ve had a few. Chandeliers, dark wood, and red lighting set the mood at the Morrissey, and live entertainment keeps it high. It’s been serving for over 20 years, and its “storied haunt” has been visited by countless musicians, with more performing all the time.

Address: 1227 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-0909

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnnie Fox’s Irish Pub (@johnniefoxsirishpub)

Pool, darts, and Guinness are the main attractions at Johnnie Fox’s on Main Street. Live music can be heard pouring out of the doors and windows on most evenings, and diners often visit for their pub grub during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There’s even a late-night menu for folks who sneak in right before closing time.

Address: 1601 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-520-0933

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Calling Vancouver (@dublincallingvan)

The staff is excited to be open with full capacity and a dance floor, so it’s bumping again at Dublin Calling. There are some atypical games to play there, including ping-pong, skeeball, and dart lanes. Between that, trivia nights, and a mouth-watering menu, you can stay busy all night.

Address: 900 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-670-2980

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smith’s Bar & Restaurant (@smithsofgastown)

Drink in traditional snugs at this watering hole in the heart of Gastown. There’s also an outdoor courtyard and hidden whiskey room, not to be missed. Afternoon tea is available for anyone who wants to avoid the evening crowds, and it comes with an assortment of yummy goodies.

Address: 208-212 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-521-8381

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The GPO Bar + Kitchen (@thegpobargastown)

The food stands out here, in addition to great service and solid happy hour meals. It’s one of the fancier spots on the list to grab a drink, but the atmosphere is open and light-hearted. Celebrated for its signature cocktails and craft beers, it’s on the ground floor of the Woodwards flatiron building in Gastown.

Address: 136 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-0400

Instagram