15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 10 to 12

Another spring weekend to enjoy in Vancouver! No matter the weather, we’re here to help you have a good time!

Here are 15 events to check out around the city from June 10 to 12. BC Lions, 5X Festival, Car-Free Day Surrey, and more.

What: 5X Fest’s flagship event is back on June 11 with a deep dive into Surrey’s art and music scene. Enjoy an amazing array of local and international performers including Jasmine Sandlas, The PropheC, AR Paisley, and more. Tickets include concert access, food trucks, henna, a merchandise area, and even a bouncy castle.



Then stick around in the evening for a free reopening celebration at Holland Park directly after the Blockparty. The event features performances by viral Jalebi-baby sensation Tesher, local super-producer Intense, JUNO Award winner DJ Shub, fan-favourites Delhi 2 Dublin, and other personalities and community heroes

5X Fest Blockparty

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: $40, purchase online. Free for kids 11 years old and under with proof of age and an accompanying adult.

5X Fest Reopening Celebration

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free, subject to capacity

What: Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest is back for its fourth year and tastiest year ever. This two-day festival of flavour will showcase fabulous foodie delights and experiences. After trying all of the delicious food truck fares, shop the artisanal food market featuring local merchants.

You can even become a foodologist in the Flavour Lab where you can create and indulge in your own cloud beverage, edible balloon, and liquid nitrogen ice cream

When: June 11 and 12, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: West Parking Lot of Capilano Mall – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Joe List has performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, and was featured in Season 2 of the Netflix Series The Stand Ups. The host of the weekly podcast Tuesdays with Stories performs in Vancouver on June 12 at Rickshaw Theatre.

When: June 12, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On June 11, enjoy performances by headliner Magic Giant as well as The Boom Booms, Tanika Charles, Frankiie the Band & Sweet Soul Gospel Choir.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 E 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

What: Bard on the Beach, one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Presented in a magnificent setting on the waterfront in Vancouver’s Vanier Park, the festival offers Shakespeare’s plays, related dramas, and several special events on the BMO Mainstage and the Howard Family Stage from June through September. The lineup this year includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Harlem Duet, and Romeo and Juliet.

When: June 8 to September 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: At Story Party, you will hear true dating stories from professional storytellers and some brave audience members. Guests are encouraged to share their own hilarious dating tales on confession slips during the show which has played to sold-out audiences in over 65 countries.



When: June 8 to 10, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:45 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35, purchase online

What: BC Lions hold their season opener against the Edmonton Elk on June 11, with Grammy-nominated OneRepublic performing a 30-minute concert before the game.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The first Car-Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is a day-long event that will feature live entertainment on multiple stages, an artisan market, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly programming.

There will be TransLink installations to explore, a beer garden, a family zone, food trucks, and games and activities for guests of all ages. There will also be live entertainment throughout the day and opportunities to check out the local businesses in the area.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots, which introduces the audience to Charlie who is struggling to save the men’s shoe factory inherited from his father. A fateful encounter with fabulous drag queen Lola sets off this heartfelt musical that celebrates compassion and acceptance. Featuring music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

When: Various dates from June 9 to July 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $43, purchase online

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face the Hamilton Honey Badgers on June 11.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Presented in the style of a radio play, Yellow Fever by R.A. Shiomi is an award-winning comic mystery set on post-war Powell Street. Follow along as hard-nosed private eye Sam Shikaze investigates the disappearance of the mysterious Cherry Blossom Queen.

When: Now until June 12, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 E Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) has announced the return of its ever-popular Movie Nights at the VSO series. This time around, it’ll be presenting a screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the audience by the VSO.

When: June 10 and 11, July 6 and 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Japan Market Summer Festival 2022 will be taking place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature six food trucks and 12 other food vendors, and craft and merchandise vendors.

When: June 11 and 12, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $4, purchase online

What: Jack White, acclaimed musician, songwriter, label owner, and producer, is on his first tour in four years in support of his LPs, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. White earned two Grammys with The White Stripes for Best Alternative Music Album (Elephant) and Best Rock Song (“7 Nation Army”) in 2004.

Now performing as a solo artist, White has previously appeared in The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Death Weather, The Upholsterers, Insane Clown Posse, The GoGoober, and The Peas.

When: June 7, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Ladner Village Market takes over the heart of Ladner Village on select Sundays in the summertime. Head down to enjoy live music, tons of vendors, and much to see and taste.

When: June 12 and 26; July 10 and 24; August 14 and 28; September 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 5028 48th Avenue (between Delta and Elliott Streets) in Ladner Village, Delta