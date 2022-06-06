Here are all the concerts you can see at Car-Free Day Surrey this weekend

With gas prices in Metro Vancouver reaching a new all-time high over the weekend, it’s an opportune time to think about leaving your vehicle at home, even for a day. A free community event in Surrey this Saturday is encouraging people to do so while having a fun time.

The first Car-Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association and presented by TransLink, is happening on June 11 on 137th Street between 72A Ave and 74 Ave.

Attendees will enjoy artisan vendors and local merchants, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and a huge lineup of concerts and entertainment.

Produced by MRG Events, this year’s Car-Free Day Surrey is headlined by singer-songwriter Ashleigh Ball. Renowned for performing with Vancouver rock band Hey Ocean!, Ball released her first-ever full-length album Before All The Magic’s Gone in 2021. She is also a voice actor who helped bring Applejack and Rainbow Dash to life in the My Little Pony series.

Other artists performing concerts throughout the event include daysormay, Meltt, NADUH, The Jins, PEAK, Á’a:líya, and Tess Anderson.

You won’t want to miss the roster of performers slated for The Family Stage and DJ Stage. Bring the little ones and get your groove on with Destineak, City Entertainment, Vancouver Street Dance Festival, Robin Reddy Show, MomBop, Matt Henry, and more.

There will even be a face painter, a balloon twister, and a juggler to ensure smiles on all faces.

Bring your appetite to enjoy the delicious food trucks and vendors on-site, including Japadog, Wak Wak Burger, TacoN’ Todo, and more.

Car-Free Day Surrey is encouraging visitors to consider how they get around the city, including taking transit, biking, walking, car-sharing, carpooling, or a method of electric transportation to the event.