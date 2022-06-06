Kick off your summer with this free foodie event at Capilano Mall

Glorious, drool-worthy food will be the order of the day at Capilano Mall’s fourth annual NOSH Foodie Fest taking place on June 11 and 12, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Sponsored by Dished Vancouver, the scrumptious event will showcase must-try fare from Capilano merchants and local food truck vendors, plus an artisanal food market featuring BC merchants.

Food meets technology

This year’s NOSH Foodie Fest features The Flavour Lab — a free workshop where food and tech will intersect, allowing visitors to explore and co-create delicious flavours by sipping cloud beverages, tasting edible balloons, and indulging in liquid nitrogen ice cream — with help from the lab technicians.

Meet BC market vendors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear + Berry 🇨🇦 (@bearplusberry)

Meander through the Good Eats Market pop-up and explore flavourful finds and stunning serve-ware made by artisanal market vendors from BC. The extensive list of merchants includes insta-worthy croissants from Bear + Berry, plant-based goodies from Big Mountain Foods, sweet snacks from Bon Mano Bon, outrageously good desserts from Crème Brûlée To Go, vegan candies from Healthy Hippo, and sweet treats from Leavenly Goods.

Choose from handcrafted ceramic cups from Leeba Ceramics, chilli oil from Simply Homayd, upcycled baked goods from Susgrainable, and an array of teas from Tealish.

Sample Vancouver food trucks

Make sure you’ve saved space for the delicious selection available from local food trucks Aloha Poke, BeaverTails (on Sunday, June 12 only), Holi Masala, Old Country Pierogi, Salty’s Lobster Shack, and Steamworks.

To experience a festival like no other this June and simultaneously support local merchants, visit the NOSH Foodie Fest.

When: Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: West Parking Lot, Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver