12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 23 to 25

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Don’t let the weekend pass you by! Make plans to check out these 12 fun events in Vancouver from July 23 to 25. Richmond Night Market, VanPrideFest, and more.

What: Three COVID-safe, pop-up Pride Lounges are coming to downtown Vancouver. They’ll be taking place across from Jim Deva Plaza, Stanley Park Brewpub, and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Groups of up to six people can book two-hour time slots to enjoy drinks, as well as lounge-style entertainment featuring drag performers. Tickets are required for this 19+ event.

When: July 23 to 25, July 30 to August 1, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Downtown Vancouver

Cost: $10, purchase online

What: Kafka’s presents a happy-hour concert series at its Great Northern Way location. The lineup of all-ages free outdoor shows is curated by the co-artistic director of the Vancouver World Music Festival, Robin Layne. On July 23 and 24, enjoy a performance by Robin Layne Trio while relaxing on the patio with your favourite Kafka beverage.

When: July 23 and 24, 2021

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Kafka’s Great Northern Way – 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: FortisBC and Fresh Air Cinema present an outdoor drive-in screening of Jurassic Park to raise funds for the Semiahmoo First Nation Youth Group. Social distancing rules must be followed and only vehicles will be allowed. No bikes or walk-ins.

When: July 23, 2021

Time: Gates 7:30 pm, showtime 9 pm

Where: Semiamhoo Park – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock

Cost: Suggested donation $20, purchase online

What: Visitors will find over 50 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at Kitsilano Farmers Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 to 10 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 10th Avenue and Larch Street, Vancouver

What: There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have opened for the first time recently, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up? We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of new restaurants online

What: South Granville Business Improvement Association is partnering with craft collectives to present a craft pop-up series and a summer street fair experience. The market is free to attend and open to the public, and visitors can browse curated collections of handcrafted pottery, illustrations, clothing, jewellery, and more. July 24 features The Nooks, a creative collective that showcases 100% Canadian artists and entrepreneurs and their all-handmade items.

When: July 24, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Granville Street at West 10th and West 11th Avenue

Cost: Free

What: TikTok Canada is partnering with local sweet spots to hand out a trend-inspired treat IRL as a part of their Summer Starts on TikTok initiative. The Pancake Cereal Sundae will be offered for free at Mister Artisan Ice Cream in Vancouver and Welcome Parlour in North Vancouver during regular business hours and while supplies last on the designated dates.

When: July 23 to 25, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 10 pm (Mister Artisan Ice Cream), 12 to 10 pm (Welcome Parlour)

Where: Mister Artisan Ice Cream – 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver; Welcome Parlour – 25 Victory Ship Way #126, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Collingwood Neighbourhood House presents free dance lessons in the Annex Plaza every Saturday this month as part of the 2021 Collingwood Days Festival. July 24 features VanCubinitas.

When: Every Saturday from now until July 31, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Collingwood Neighbourhood House Annex (at the Ormidale Street entrance) – 3690 Vanness Avenue Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America. Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow. The marker features shopping, live entertainment, and the always popular International Food Fair.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays. July 23 to September 6, 2021

Time: 6 pm to midnight

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $3.50 (General single ticket available onsite only with line up and crowd control), $18 Zoom Pass purchased online. Children under 7 years and seniors 60+ years are free. Pre-purchase tickets and zoom passes through the Hello Chat app.

What: Indigenous Artists share their works and celebrate their journey of reclamation through art in this series presented by The Arts Council of New Westminster. July 24 features Lady’s Fancy Shawl dancing demonstration with Fawnda Bullshields.

When: July 24, 2021

Time: 12 pm

Where: Centennial Lodge at Queens Park – New Westminster and livestreamed on the Art’s Council’s Facebook page

Cost: Free, register online

What: Granville Island Brewing has partnered with a variety of Vancouver fitness studios for a series of outdoor fitness classes to celebrate the launch of their low-cal California Common Steam Lager. Register online and head down to Jack Poole Plaza for a meditative yoga session, high-intensity workouts and more. All proceeds will go back to the fitness studios and local businesses.

When: July 24 and 25, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Jack Poole Plaza at the Vancouver Convention Centre (by the Digital Orca) 1055 Canada Place Vancouver

Cost: $23.34, purchase online

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young beginning July 9.

When: July 23 and 24, August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free