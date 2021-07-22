As the Tokyo 2020 Olympics get underway, Vancouver will be doing something special to honour the Canadian athletes who will be competing for gold.

On July 23 at 6 pm, a symbolic lighting of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Cauldron will take place to honour Team Canada competing in the Tokyo 2020 and Paralympic Games.

Paralympic athlete Maryam Salehizadeh will be joined by minister of tourism Melanie Mark, and Ian Aikenhead, the Chair of PavCo, at Jack Poole Plaza.

The cauldron will also be lit on August 24 in honour of the athletes who will be competing during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The lighting is being sponsored by FortisBC, who point out that the gas being used for the lightings is 100% renewable natural gas, made from BC organic farm and landfill waste.

The lighting will last from 6 pm to 9 pm.

“Getting to wear the maple leaf and represent Canada at the highest level on the international stage is one of the greatest feelings you can ever experience. It has been a very challenging year during the pandemic, and it is with great pride and joy that I get to share this adventure with my teammates, family and the rest of the country,” said Salehizadeh, who played Goalball for Team Canada.