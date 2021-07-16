12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 16 to 18

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

We made it through another week! Time to celebrate by checking out a fun event around the city this weekend.

Here are 12 events to check out in Vancouver from July 16 to 18. African Descent Festival, UNINTERRUPTED VR, and more.

See also:

What: People of African Descent and those interested in African heritage and culture come together to celebrate African descendants across the planet. Featuring award-winning performing artists, food, fashion, history and more.

When: July 17 and 18, 2021

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Thorton Park – 1166 Main Street, Vancouver and Facebook Live

Cost: Free

What: TikTok Canada is partnering with local sweet spots to hand out a trend-inspired treat IRL as a part of their Summer Starts on TikTok initiative. The Pancake Cereal Sundae will be offered for free at Mister Artisan Ice Cream in Vancouver and Welcome Parlour in North Vancouver during regular business hours and while supplies last on the designated dates.

When: July 16 to 18 and July 23 to 25, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 10 pm (Mister Artisan Ice Cream), 12 to 10 pm (Welcome Parlour)

Where: Mister Artisan Ice Cream – 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver; Welcome Parlour – 25 Victory Ship Way #126, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: VFMF At Home features a free online series of specially-filmed concerts and song circles. The virtual festival includes a variety of musical styles and genres from some of BC’s top artists, including Jocelyn Pettit Band, Locarno, and more.

When: July 16 to 25, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Mid-Day Music and Food Trucks at Bentall Centre

What: Bentall Centre is bringing some of Vancouver’s best food truck vendors to the downtown core this summer. A weekly rotation of the best local eats including Le Tigre, Henry’s Hip Eats, Crack On, The Praguery, Kyu Grill and Shameless Buns will be located on the Burrard Benches at 555 Burrard Street all summer long. Don’t forget to stop by the Dunsmuir Patio Wednesday-Friday 12 to 2 pm for free concerts by talented local musicians on the new sun-soaked patio.

When: Monday to Fridays from July to September 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Dunsmuir Patio at Bentall Centre – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver; Burrard Benches at Bentall Centre – 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 2021 VanPrideFest presents the Pride Summer Series of online concerts in partnership with Fido. Enjoy performances by The Pack AD, Strange Breed and Romeo Reyes on July 16 and Old Soul Rebel, Parlour Panther and Matthew Presidente on July 23. The events also include a hilarious host, trivia, and a chance to win prize packages when watching live.

When: July 16 and July 23, 2021

Time: 6 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: The Indian Summer Festival (ISF) celebrates its 11th anniversary with a series of 10 curated online and hybrid events spanning from music, performing arts and literary discussions. During this year’s festival, there are two in-person events to check out, including a self-guided walking tour of the Punjabi Market and Vox.Infold at Lobe Studio, the only 4D sound studio of its kind in North America

When: Now until July 17, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person

Cost: Various, purchase tickets and passes online

What: UNINTERRUPTED VR is an outdoor shared virtual reality experience that explores the intersection of a wild salmon migration with city life while encouraging reflection on the impact of our urban footprint. Each UNINTERRUPTED VR event will have a small audience of 20 don a headset while seated on a swivel chair. The 360-degree experience takes place for everyone at the same time.

When: Now until July 24 (North Vancouver); August 3 to 13 (Burnaby); August 17 to 29 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: The Shipyard Commons (July 14 to 21), Burnaby Art Gallery (August 3 to 13), TBD (August 17 to 29)

Cost: Free, register online

What: Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks is a new food truck pop-up series in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood. The new food truck “pod” is brought to you by The South Granville BIA and features Vancouver’s top food trucks at West 10th Avenue and Fir Street on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 8 pm. Vendors will rotate, but you can expect to see some of your favourites like Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Mr. Arancino, Reel Mac and Cheese, Shameless Buns, and Tornado Potato, to name just a few.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 4, 2021

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: West 10th Avenue and Fir Street

What: Visitors will find over 50 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at Kitsilano Farmers Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 to 10 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 10th Ave. and Larch St., Vancouver

What: Dancing on the Edge Festival 2021 features over 30 online and live stage performances by top artists across Canada. This year’s festival features recorded online performances and live shows, premieres of dance films, and dance discussions.

When: Now until July 17, 2021

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Virtual and limited in-person audiences at Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street Vancouver

Cost: $15-$35, purchase online

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is a gravity-fed coaster that starts at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Each ticket for the Eagle Express includes a ride on the chairlift. The track has a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7-km-long (1.1 miles) winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/hr (25 mph).

When: Now until September 5, 2021

Time: There are 80 ride slots each hour from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various with some restrictions, buy online

What: Interior Infinite at The Polygon Gallery showcases an international group of artists and their works in photography, video, performance, and sculpture. The exhibition mainly features portraiture, with a focus on self-portraiture, with an exploration of costume and masquerade as strategies for showing, rather than hiding, identities.

When: Now until September 2, 2021

Time: Wednesday, 10 am–5 pm; Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation