15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 27 to 29

The last weekend of January is here!

Time flies when you’re having fun, so get soaring with these 15 things to do in Vancouver from January 27 to 29. Rian Johnson film celebration, It’s Just Drag, and more.

What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Rian Johnson: Master of Misdirection at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre from January 27 to February 2.

The cinematic celebration includes five of Johnson’s most beloved films, including head-scratching mysteries, sci-fi epics, and more.

When: January 27 to February 2, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. 3-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

What: The 23rd International Guitar Night tour features Juno Award-winner Jocelyn Gould, Flamenco master Jesus Guerrero, contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones, and jazz guitarist Itamar Erez. Enjoy an evening of exquisite performance at the Massey Theatre.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Tickets: $35-$45, purchase online

What: Bowmore is officially launching the Bowmore ARC-52, one of the oldest releases from the Bowmore distillery, with only 100 bottles available worldwide. Two bottles will be available through the lottery with the BC Liquor Store during the Lunar New Year Spirits release.

The ARC-52 retails at $110,000 — it represents one of the most collectible and premium launches for the Bowmore and Aston Martin partnership to date. Join Bowmore ambassador James Neil to sample four exceptional single malts from Bowmore ahead of the release of some exclusive Bowmore offerings.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: BC Liquor – 555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 and can be purchased at the Customer Service counter at the store location

What: The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Vancouver to spread game in this family-friendly experience. Don’t miss ankle-breaking crossovers, gravity-defying dunks, new on-court characters, and more.

When: January 26, 2022

Time: 2 pm and 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Surrey on January 26 and Vancouver on January 27. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, CBC’s The Debaters regular Erica Sigurdson, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, and five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher.

When: January 26, 2023 (Surrey), January 27, 2023 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery & Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey; The Vogue Theatre, 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Canucks try to make it two in a row when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 27 at Rogers Arena.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The biggest drag show on the West Coast is returning to Vancouver this week with its largest lineup of performers to date.

Hosted by legendary Vancouver queen Joan-E and featuring appearances by Rajah O’Hara and Heidi N Closet from RuPaul’s Drag Race, this drag extravaganza will also showcase a stacked roster of homegrown talent.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $76, purchase online. VIP packages are also available.

What: Multidisciplinary artist Keerat Kaur hosts a public launch of Panjabi Garden, a new publication celebrating the Panjabi language and Gurmukhi script. The event at the Surrey Art Gallery will include an artist talk as well as a sarangi performance by Kaur and Inderpal Gill.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: SalsaTeka and DJ MiXXX host a new weekly Latin Night at the Tiki Bar at Waldorf Hotel where guests can go Rumba Con Estilo (Dancing in Style). Everyone is welcome to come dance all night while enjoying Latin activities, bands and DJ entertainment.

When: Every Friday starting January 28, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Tiki Bar at Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Panther City Lacrosse Club on January 28, and also celebrate First Nations Night the same evening at Rogers Arena.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Tuners, racers, and builders are invited to the inaugural Ace Moto Show, a custom motorcycle celebration co-founded by local restaurateur David Duprey of Burnout Café.

Ace Moto Show will feature over 70 custom bikes of all shapes and sizes. There will also be a wide variety of outfitters, artists, and vendors spotlighting the best of moto culture for riders and enthusiasts. An opening night party will also be held on Friday, January 27.

When: January 27 to 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday, Opening Night Party), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 140 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.36 for a day pass, $51.72 for a three-day VIP Pass and entry to Opening Night Party. Purchase online

What: Young Gangsta is coming to Vancouver with The Red Cup Tour, and the BET Hip Hop Awards and Billboard Music Awards winner is bringing special guests OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan, and D3szn along for the party.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created an iconic installation for Lunar New Year at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North Of The Vancouver Art Gallery). From January 20 to February 7, gigantic lanterns designed by Métis artist Phyllis Poitras-Jarrett, Malaysian-born and Vancouver-based mural artist and illustrator Arty Guava, South Asian artist and sociology professor Angela Aujla, and linguists, artists, and culture keepers Ocean Hyland and Jesse Recalma will be showcased.

When: Now until February 7, 2023

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre hosts a heritage food-tasting night showcasing Lunar New Year dishes from around the neighbourhood. Guests will learn about the cultural significance of each dish, then enjoy a live Cantopop and K-pop performances in the centre’s theatre.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Chinatown Storytelling Centre – 168 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35, $25 for CSC members, purchase online