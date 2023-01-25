VIFF's tribute to an Oscar-nominated filmmaker starts this weekend

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"/Netflix | "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"/Lucasfilm Ltd.

An Oscar-nominated filmmaker is getting a retrospective in Vancouver starting this week, and movie lovers won’t want to miss out.

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is presenting Rian Johnson: Master of Misdirection at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre from January 27 to February 2.

The cinematic celebration includes five of Johnson’s most beloved films, including head-scratching mysteries, sci-fi epics, and more.

“If he wasn’t one of the best writer-directors working in Hollywood, Rian Johnson would surely find an alternative vocation as a master illusionist,” writes VIFF programmer Tom Charity on viff.org. “Like the best magicians, Johnson distracts us with his wit and charm, he casts a spell, hypnotizes us with our own preconceptions, and by the time he lays his cards on the table somehow it’s always a royal flush.”

Johnson has received many accolades throughout his career, including receiving Oscar nominations for Best Screenplay for Knives Out and Best Adapted Screenplay for Glass Onion.

The lineup of films being screened during VIFF’s Master of Misdirection series includes:

Knives Out (2019)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Looper (2012)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

The Brothers Bloom (2008)

See the full schedule for Rian Johnson: Master of Misdirection online.

Film lovers will also want to visit VIFF Centre in February for Black History Month. Programming will include spotlights on Black film, Black film artists, Black thinkers, and activists.

When: January 27 to February 2, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. 3-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online