12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 4 to 6

A romantic stroll through Capilano Suspension Bridge Park and a candlelit Taylor Swift tribute are just two things to enjoy this weekend in Vancouver (Left: Capilano Suspension Bridge/Submitted, Right: Taylor Swift/Facebook)

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand-washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first weekend of February is here! Make the most of the days and nights by checking out some great events around Vancouver.

From Love Lights to a Lunar New Year pop-up, here are 12 events to enjoy from February 4 to 6. Have fun!

What: This February, Valentine’s-themed lighting experiences will be setting Capilano Suspension Bridge Park aglow. Expect the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina to be shining brighter than your love for your sweetheart.

Between February 10 and 14, the park will have extended hours and Valentine’s activities. Plus, there’s a romantic special feature menu at The Cliff House Restaurant, live music, games, and the chance to meet the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey.

When: February 4 to 28, extra Valentine’s Day activities between February 10 and 14

Time: 10 am to 6 pm, open until 7 pm between February 10 and 14

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Keefer Bar is partnering with DD Mau to host a flood relief fundraiser in The Keefer Yard. The popular Vietnamese restaurant has crafted a pop-up food menu, and The Keefer will be featuring a Patron refreshment.

There will also be live music in the evenings, with 100% of proceeds from the pop-up food sales and the featured Patron drink being donated to DD Mau to help restore the restaurant.

When: Now until February 6, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Keefer Bar – 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Panther City Lacrosse Club in NLL action at Rogers Arena.

When: February 5, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Parq Vancouver and Dragon Boat BC present an exhibit of artwork from the vault of the Legacy Collection of the Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival Society. It is only the second time that many of these one-of-a-kind artifacts have been available for viewing in the last few decades. The pieces can be seen at the casino on the third level near the Luna High Limit Slots Salon for a limited time.

When: Now until February 22, 2022

Time: Regular Parq Vancouver hours

Where: Park Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver,

Cost: Free

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift What: Enjoy all of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits — “Shake It Off,” “Love Story,” “Wildest Dreams” — performed by a string quartet in the beautiful candlelit ambiance of Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church. When: February 4, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival What: The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet return until February 14, 2022. The name change signals new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. The 2022 festival features makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler. This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has over 40 vendors with 67 participating locations you can head to in order to get in on one of the 106 different hot chocolate flavours up for order. When: Now until February 14, 2022 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online. PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2022 What: PuSh Festival, Vancouver’s signature mid-winter cultural event, returns for its 18th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 12 shows ranging from theatre to dance to vocal performances. There will also be an interactive installation project at Vancouver Public Library as well as the return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 4. When: Now until February 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues Across the Lower Mainland and Select Programming Online

Tickets and Passes: Online Luckies Lunar Pop-Up Experience What: Vancouver creative studio OddFutur3 (OF3) is celebrating the launch of its Luckies 8888 NFT Collection and the start of the Year of the Tiger with a special Lunar New Year pop-up experience this weekend. Luckies Lunar Pop-up is a partnership between OF3, Beta5 Chocolates, and The Juice Truck and takes place at the latter’s Main Street Cafe. The event will showcase a variety of locally made treats while OF3 raises awareness of Chinese culture and heritage through its inaugural NFT project. When: February 4 to 6, 2022

Time: 9:30 am to 6 pm

Where: The Juice Truck Main Street Cafe – 4236 Main Street, Vancouver