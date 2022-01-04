If you have been missing Taylor Swift tunes since she last performed in Vancouver, you are in luck. A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver in February.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Friday, February 4.

Tickets range between $30 and $40, with the show being held at the Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church, at 2733 West 41st Avenue.

The 14 song setlist is as follows:

“Shake it Off”

“You Belong With Me”

“All Too Well”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“Blank Space”

“Cardigan”

“Lover”

“Wildest Dream”

“Love Story”

“Invisible String”

“Enchanted”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“New Romantics”

“I Don’t Want to Live Forever”

In accordance with new regulations put in place by the BC health officials, it will be mandatory for all attendees to show their proof of vaccination with a BC Vaccine Card in order to access the event.

If BC’s restrictions on indoor events get extended, the show will be postponed to a later date.

So, there you have it.

Get ready to hear Taylor’s catalogue of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. We personally can’t wait to hear “All Too Well” and “Enchanted.”