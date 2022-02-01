FoodEventsShoppingFood EventsCurated

A Lunar New Year pop-up is happening in East Vancouver this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 1 2022, 7:44 pm
A Lunar New Year pop-up is happening in East Vancouver this weekend
Luckies Lunar Pop-up takes place February 4 to 6 at The Juice Truck's Main Street Cafe.
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Anh and Chi

Vietnamese, Cocktails

Anh and Chi
Saboten - Brentwood

Japanese

Saboten - Brentwood
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
Hello Nori

Japanese, Sushi

Hello Nori
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
The Park Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Park Pub

Vancouver-based creative studio OddFutur3 (OF3) is celebrating the launch of its Luckies 8888 NFT Collection and the start of the Year of the Tiger with a special Lunar New Year pop-up experience this weekend.

Luckies Lunar Pop-up is a partnership between OF3, Beta5 Chocolates, and The Juice Truck and takes place at the latter’s Main Street Cafe at 4236 Main Street from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, February 6.

The event will showcase a variety of locally made treats while OF3 raises awareness of Chinese culture and heritage through its inaugural NFT project.

Luckies NFT

Two of the Luckies NFTs that become available when the 8,888 NFT collection from OddFutur3 drops in late February (OddFutur3 Submitted)

“We are thrilled to introduce Luckies to the Vancouver community with support from our friends at The Juice Truck and Beta5 Chocolates,” said Nick Lo, co-founder of OF3, in a release. “Luckies utilizes blockchain and NFT technology together with the concept of gifting red pockets to family and friends. Our hope is to educate the community by mixing traditions with innovation.”

Visitors can try Lunar New Year-inspired food items from local vendors throughout the weekend, along with custom Luckies juice from The Juice Truck. There is also Luckies merchandise as well as a few hidden surprises in Beta5 chocolate bars and Luckies red pockets to discover all three days.

Luckies Lunar Pop-up

Beta5 Chocolates/Submitted

Bring your appetite as Plates by Payts will be serving a special Lunar New Year menu with its popular vegan sourdough donuts.

Luckies Lunar Pop-up

@platesbypayts/Instagram

And make sure to save room for Dickys Dumps, which will be sampling its mouth-watering vegan dumplings.

Luckies Lunar Pop-up

@dickysdumps/Instagram

“This pop-up is a collaborative celebration of culture; merging an experience of food and community, traditions and technology. Luckies is merging the ancient with the present in cultural history and the future of technology,” added Zach Berman, co-founder of The Juice Truck, in a statement.

Luckies Lunar Pop-up

The Juice Truck/Submitted

A percentage of sales from the Luckies Lunar Pop-up experience will be donated to Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, a registered charity founded in 2011 to honour a culture and community established in Vancouver more than 100 years ago.

Luckies Lunar Pop-Up Experience

When: February 4 to 6, 2022
Time: 9:30 am to 6 pm
Where: The Juice Truck Main Street Cafe – 4236 Main Street, Vancouver

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Shopping
+ Food Events
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT