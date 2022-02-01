A Lunar New Year pop-up is happening in East Vancouver this weekend

Vancouver-based creative studio OddFutur3 (OF3) is celebrating the launch of its Luckies 8888 NFT Collection and the start of the Year of the Tiger with a special Lunar New Year pop-up experience this weekend.

Luckies Lunar Pop-up is a partnership between OF3, Beta5 Chocolates, and The Juice Truck and takes place at the latter’s Main Street Cafe at 4236 Main Street from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, February 6.

The event will showcase a variety of locally made treats while OF3 raises awareness of Chinese culture and heritage through its inaugural NFT project.

“We are thrilled to introduce Luckies to the Vancouver community with support from our friends at The Juice Truck and Beta5 Chocolates,” said Nick Lo, co-founder of OF3, in a release. “Luckies utilizes blockchain and NFT technology together with the concept of gifting red pockets to family and friends. Our hope is to educate the community by mixing traditions with innovation.”

Visitors can try Lunar New Year-inspired food items from local vendors throughout the weekend, along with custom Luckies juice from The Juice Truck. There is also Luckies merchandise as well as a few hidden surprises in Beta5 chocolate bars and Luckies red pockets to discover all three days.

Bring your appetite as Plates by Payts will be serving a special Lunar New Year menu with its popular vegan sourdough donuts.

And make sure to save room for Dickys Dumps, which will be sampling its mouth-watering vegan dumplings.

“This pop-up is a collaborative celebration of culture; merging an experience of food and community, traditions and technology. Luckies is merging the ancient with the present in cultural history and the future of technology,” added Zach Berman, co-founder of The Juice Truck, in a statement.

A percentage of sales from the Luckies Lunar Pop-up experience will be donated to Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, a registered charity founded in 2011 to honour a culture and community established in Vancouver more than 100 years ago.

Luckies Lunar Pop-Up Experience

When: February 4 to 6, 2022

Time: 9:30 am to 6 pm

Where: The Juice Truck Main Street Cafe – 4236 Main Street, Vancouver