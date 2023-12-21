20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: December 22 to 25

Merry Christmas weekend, everyone!

Keep the spirits bright by checking out these 20 fun things to do in and around Vancouver from December 22 to 25. Elf: The Musical, Bright Nights at Stanley Park, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Vancouver may not have any reindeer, but visitors can enjoy the sight of a giant illuminated moose this holiday season at Christmas at Canada Place.

Free Christmas attractions, presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, will be taking over the Canadian Trail along the west promenade of Canada Place.

Visitors will get a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.

When: Now until January 2, 2024

Time: 8 am to 10 pm daily

Where: The Canadian Trail, West Promenade – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Liven UP – Coal Harbour is a new and free family-friendly activation that brings magic and meaning to the seawall in December. The monthlong event will see lighting installations, artists, musicians, and storytellers showcased along a stunning walk from Canada Place to Cardero Park. Make sure to visit the Harbour Green Stage & Bar for great live entertainment and delicious refreshments.

According to organizers, Liven UP will not only entertain and create a sense of wonder, it will bring people together to share experiences and connect with cultural groups that have helped shape Vancouver.

When: Now until December 30, 2023. Live activations every Friday and Saturday night

Times: Lighting available all day, performances on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Coal Harbour seawall from Canada Place – 999 Canada Pl, Vancouver to Cardero

Park – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre presents Back to the Holidays, a festive family-friendly homage to Back to the Future and A Christmas Carol that is filled with holiday laughs.

Discover the holidays of the past, present, and future through the point of view of an eccentric scientist tasked with helping the hero learn the true meaning of the season and save the town from ruin.

When: Thursday to Saturday until December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: Vancouver’s acclaimed Diva at the Met restaurant is helping guests eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season!

Make plans for its special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feasts serving up a mouth-watering four-course menu. Each delicious dish is reimagined with a global twist, so make sure to bring an appetite.

Then invite your friends to kickstart 2024 with a fabulous four-course NYE dinner at Diva at the Met! The delectable creations of the talented culinary team are the perfect way to celebrate the year that was and toast what’s to come in the new year.

When: December 24, 25 and 31, 2023

Time: 5 pm onwards

Where: Diva at the Met inside the Metropolitan Hotel – 645 Howe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $99 per person (Christmas feasts), $125 per person (NYE Dinner). Reserve online

What: The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event until December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: Now until December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots available, stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: The Canucks take the ice at Rogers Arena for a pre-Christmas showdown with the San Jose Sharks on December 23.

When: December 23, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Enjoy food from Mila’s plant-based menu served with a side of Vancouver’s hottest and most talented performers. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their ugliest Christmas sweaters for a chance to win prizes from Lush Cosmetics, To Live For Bakery, Mila, and more.

When: December 24

Where: Mila — 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Time: 11:30 am to 2 pm

Tickets: $43.93

What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine Drive is happening every night until January 7, 2024. You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations, including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, and over 50,000 twinkling lights.

When: Now until January 7, 2023

Time: Lights are on all day on weekends, and from dusk to dawn on weekdays

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Cost: Free

What: Visit Jamjar Canteen in North Vancouver for an all-you-can-eat Lebanese feast. What’s even cooler is you can watch your food cooked right in front of you at one of the many cooking stations placed throughout the restaurant. But be sure to arrive hungry because each ticket to this event includes unlimited access to all the food.

When: December 23, 2023

Where: Jamjar Canteen North Vancouver — 125 Victory Ship Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $42.87 per person

What: What’s better than Happy Hour? How about Happy Hour floating by the water with stunning park and water views, a delightful festive atmosphere, and the perfect blend of tasty drinks?

Harbour Cruises is serving up a magical holiday experience every Friday and Saturday until December 23, with 50% off select bottles of wine, $8 1oz highballs, and chilled beers from just $6 to $8. Light bites will also be available to complement the festive vibes.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until December 23. 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Harbour Cruises – 501 Denman Street, Vancouver

Reservations: Book online

What: The days are getting shorter and snow is falling on many of Metro Vancouver’s most popular trails.

But winter is no excuse not to get out and enjoy the nature surrounding our beautiful city. Wandering in the woods and breathing fresh mountain air is a sure way to beat the winter blues, and we have you covered with 15 easy hikes to enjoy year-round.

What: Each visit to A Christmas Cocktail Story includes a welcome holiday drink, shareable fondue, and holiday treats by chef Karl Gregg. You’ll have your choice of classic craft cocktails with a seasonal twist by Vancouver bartending legend Scotty Marshall. Additional food and drinks are available to purchase at the event as well.

When: Now until December 23, 2023

Where: Dalina Main Street — 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 per person

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the classic film Elf in a magical musical for the holiday season. All ages will love following along with Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York City as he tries to win over his new family with Christmas cheer and syrupy spaghetti. But what can he do when his dad’s on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Jolly Old St. Nick himself?

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online

What: You may have heard about Notch8’s Holiday Haus Afternoon Tea, but get ready to wear your stretchy pants for this event because Notch8 is hosting its December buffet. Indulge in a prime rib carvery station, cheese fondue, rigatoni short rib rags, and plenty more at this all-you-can-eat feast.

When: December 1 to 22

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $89 per adult and $50 per child

What: The Sunday Service is an award-winning improv comedy troupe that has performed together since 2005. Head down to the Fox Cabaret to wrap up your weekends with a night of laughter. Each show will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions, and you never know when a surprise guest may show up to join the fun.

When: Every Sunday

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Bring family, friends, and your finest Ugly Christmas Sweater for a holiday toonie skate at Bill Copeland Sports Centre. There will be crafts, face painting, and reindeer games for the little ones. Children of all ages can also enjoy a visit from Santa and friends.

When: December 23, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $2, free for children three years and under

What: Though the Christmas Train tickets may be all sold out, there’s still lots to see and do at Bright Nights in Stanley Park throughout the holidays. Guests will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.

When: Now until January 6, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: Free for Bright Nights

What: Blind Date is a side-splitting combo of clowning, improv, theatre, and social experiment. Join Mimi, the lead character of the show, as she goes on a blind date with a different person every night. There’s a catch though – her date is picked right out of the audience. Starring Tess Degenstein and Ali Froggatt in rotation and created by Rebecca Northan.

When: Now until December 23, 2023

Time: 6:45 pm (mingle), 7:30 pm (show time)

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street Vancouver

Tickets: $40 plus fees, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks welcome the Ontario Reign for two AHL home games at the Abbotsford Centre.

When: December 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online