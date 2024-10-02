Put together some cute fall outfits because Metro Vancouver is in for a relatively mild and sunny October.

That’s according to the latest weather models from Environment and Climate Change Canada. Meteorologist Ken Dosanjh told Daily Hive Wednesday that this month could be drier and slightly warmer than average.

“There are some subtle signals for dryer than typical conditions to occur over the Lower Mainland, though confidence does get a little shaky [with] systems coming and going.”

While narrow bands of precipitation are drenching central and northern coastal areas of BC, the worst storms appear to be skipping the South Coast for now.

The average historical temperature for Vancouver throughout the month of October is around 10°C, cooler than September’s typical 15°C. So, while this month may be slightly warmer than average, things are definitely still cooling down.

“We are starting to see those cooler nights,” Dosanjh said. “We are past the fall equinox, and we’re losing daylight hours by the day.”

By November, things will get even cooler, and the region will get its first real chance of seeing snow. Snow has only fallen at the end of October twice in Vancouver since 1896, so it’s likely the city has at least another month before any of the white stuff flies at sea level.

Vancouver is coming off a fairly average September this year, but October has brought some uncharacteristically warm weather in the recent past. Century-old heat records fell in October 2022, and October 2023 was also a warm weather record-breaker. We’ll see if this October falls more in line with average temperatures.