Where is fall? BC just broke a string of heat records

Claire Fenton
Oct 20 2023, 10:57 pm
Pheelings media/Shutterstock | LilKar/Shutterstock

Summer in October? The temperature in some parts of BC this week has us thinking of putting the bathing suits back on.

It was so hot in some spots that it broke temperature records for this day in history, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Kamloops and Lillooet both felt heat above 25°C, breaking 80-year-old records for October 19.

Williams Lake, Sparwood, Lytton Area, Cache Creek, and Clinton also broke records, with these spots feeling above 20°C heat yesterday alone.

It was a cool switch for Vancouver, where the temperature Thursday hit only about 13°C, far off from the 18.9°C recorded in 1940, the hottest October 19 on record for the city.

Luckily, it was also much warmer than on this day in 1949, when it was a chilly -2.2°C in Vancouver.

October has been above seasonal, according to experts, but has been fairly wet.

A rainfall warning for BC’s south coast lifted Thursday night, following 100-200 mm of rainfall in some areas.

To read more about what October has in store, head here.

