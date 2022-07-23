The hottest stretch of weather yet this summer is about to hit Vancouver, and it’s not likely to feel cooler than 30° for days.

According to The Weather Network, the final week of July is set to be the hottest of the summer across BC. “An upper-level ridge anchored south of the border will send temperatures soaring,” said TWN.

The conditions could be primed to create an “impactful heat event,” TWN said. Environment Canada has not issued any heat warnings for BC yet as of 3 pm on Saturday, July 23.

Here’s what the forecast from TWN looks like for the next week:

For the next seven days, it’ll feel hotter than 30° each day. The worst days will be Tuesday through Thursday where even though the thermometer will read 30° or so – it’ll feel almost like 40°.

That means Vancouver will feel cooler than Los Angeles, California and just as hot as Miami, Florida next week.

The upcoming hot weather in Vancouver has the potential to not only make it uncomfortable for residents, but also dangerous for the city’s most vulnerable.

Vancouver is forecasted to heat up significantly next week 🌡️ This is not good news for anyone in the city and will especially impact vulnerable members of our community. https://t.co/mhEe9R0poX — Union Gospel Mission (@ugm) July 21, 2022

So do your part to keep cool, check in on neighbours and family, and share resources on beating the heat.