The northern lights were shining brightly across Canada last night (PHOTOS)

On Friday night, camera-ready skygazers in Canada snapped spectacular shots of the northern lights from BC to Alberta and beyond.

And if you didn’t stay up late to see them, you still could have a chance.

According to Aurora Forecast, there’s still a chance of seeing high levels of aurora borealis until Saturday, July 23.

Often it’s hard to see them without a camera and a special long-esposure technique so far south as places like Vancouver, but the dedicated aurora-chasers found them anyway.

Here are some of the best shots of the northern lights in Canada last night:

Alberta

It was nice to get out into the countryside under the stars and northern lights last night for a while. Taken east of Edmonton, Alberta. pic.twitter.com/DfffMEHN9P — Mark Jinks (@markjinksphoto) July 23, 2022

Saskatchewan

BC

Northern Lights in Langley, BC! Barely visible to the naked eye but a huge bucketlist item on my camera.#northernlights #vancouver #Langley pic.twitter.com/9whF5KS5A6 — Jennifer Ryan (@JenniferisRyan) July 23, 2022

Ontario

Did you capture the northern lights in Canada this weekend? Send us your photos at [email protected]

With files from Daily Hive Staff.