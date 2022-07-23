NewsWeather

The northern lights were shining brightly across Canada last night (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Jul 23 2022, 8:29 pm
The northern lights were shining brightly across Canada last night (PHOTOS)
@markjinksphoto /Twitter

On Friday night, camera-ready skygazers in Canada snapped spectacular shots of the northern lights from BC to Alberta and beyond.

And if you didn’t stay up late to see them, you still could have a chance.

According to Aurora Forecast, there’s still a chance of seeing high levels of aurora borealis until Saturday, July 23.

northern lights

Aurora Forecast

Often it’s hard to see them without a camera and a special long-esposure technique so far south as places like Vancouver, but the dedicated aurora-chasers found them anyway.

Here are some of the best shots of the northern lights in Canada last night:

Alberta

Saskatchewan

BC

Ontario

Did you capture the northern lights in Canada this weekend? Send us your photos at [email protected]

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

