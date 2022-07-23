The northern lights were shining brightly across Canada last night (PHOTOS)

On Friday night, camera-ready skygazers in Canada snapped spectacular shots of the northern lights from BC to Alberta and beyond.
And if you didn’t stay up late to see them, you still could have a chance.
According to Aurora Forecast, there’s still a chance of seeing high levels of aurora borealis until Saturday, July 23.
Often it’s hard to see them without a camera and a special long-esposure technique so far south as places like Vancouver, but the dedicated aurora-chasers found them anyway.
Here are some of the best shots of the northern lights in Canada last night:
Alberta
Woohoo!! The Aurora from Alix this morn at 2am!! Missed the big show, but a nice reflection makes me happy! #aurora #northernlights #TeamTanner @treetanner @TamithaSkov @chunder10 @NightLights_AM @scottrockphoto @PeakToSailPhoto @saloplarus @ScottWx_TWN @mikesobel @mark_tarello pic.twitter.com/4HLTqIxfvi
— Dar Tanner (@dartanner) July 23, 2022
It was nice to get out into the countryside under the stars and northern lights last night for a while. Taken east of Edmonton, Alberta. pic.twitter.com/DfffMEHN9P
— Mark Jinks (@markjinksphoto) July 23, 2022
Last night’s geomagnetic storm kicked up some lovely auroral action. #Aurora #auroraborealis #spaceweather #northernlights @AlbertaAurora pic.twitter.com/YBnNkkuir5
— Joel Weatherly (@JK_Weatherly) July 23, 2022
I was quite the view leaving Andrew Ab last night. #Aurora #northernlights @TamithaSkov @chunder10 @AngelBrise1 @Canada_eng @EdmontonRASC @CalgaryRASC #spaceweather pic.twitter.com/RvcyqNV0Fv
— Images By Stan (@ImagesByStan) July 23, 2022
Saskatchewan
#AuroraBorealis display during one strong sub-storm from last night (July 22-23) over central #Saskatchewan. #Aurora @TamithaSkov @PQuinlanGlobal #northernlights #timelapse pic.twitter.com/hYuC3R6sWW
— Gunjan Sinha PhD (@gunjansinha2017) July 23, 2022
BC
My gf captured some good shots from Porteau Cove, BC. #ShareYourWeather #bcstorm #Aurora @weathernetwork @RyanVoutilainen @MarksGonePublic pic.twitter.com/aKi3FHAOd9
— Brad Atchison (@Brad604) July 23, 2022
Northern Lights in Langley, BC! Barely visible to the naked eye but a huge bucketlist item on my camera.#northernlights #vancouver #Langley pic.twitter.com/9whF5KS5A6
— Jennifer Ryan (@JenniferisRyan) July 23, 2022
Ontario
Look what came out to dance tonight!! Northern lights outside of Sudbury, ON. #northernlights #auroraborealis #aurora #ontario #Sudbury #chelmsford pic.twitter.com/CsJEmgyz4e
— Amanda Lynn (@alynnf7) July 23, 2022
Did you capture the northern lights in Canada this weekend? Send us your photos at [email protected]
