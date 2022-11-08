NewsWeather

Layer up! Vancouver set to feel the freeze for the next few days (PHOTOS)

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Nov 8 2022, 5:29 pm
Layer up! Vancouver set to feel the freeze for the next few days (PHOTOS)
fizkes/Shutterstock

It’s early November, and Vancouver already has a sea of toques during the morning commute.

It’s no wonder, it’s cold.

Tuesday, it’s set to feel like -7°C with the wind chill, says Environment and Climate Change Canada. With a high of only 4°C. Overnight, the wind chill is going to make it feel closer to -8°C, which will be the coldest it’s been in ages and is well below the seasonal average.

According to the forecast, it’s not warming up for a while.

Vancouver weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The average this time of year is closer to double digits, but it doesn’t appear that it will be near that until the weekend, when it will feel like 8°C.

However, despite a series of atmospheric rivers bringing heavy rain in recent weeks and snowfall over the weekend and Monday night, the forecast for this week is at least clear and mainly sunny.

Richmond Snow

Snow in Richmond on November 8, 2022/Natalie Fenton

Are you enjoying Snowvember so far? Let us know in the comments below.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.