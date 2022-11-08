Layer up! Vancouver set to feel the freeze for the next few days (PHOTOS)

It’s early November, and Vancouver already has a sea of toques during the morning commute.

It’s no wonder, it’s cold.

Tuesday, it’s set to feel like -7°C with the wind chill, says Environment and Climate Change Canada. With a high of only 4°C. Overnight, the wind chill is going to make it feel closer to -8°C, which will be the coldest it’s been in ages and is well below the seasonal average.

According to the forecast, it’s not warming up for a while.

The average this time of year is closer to double digits, but it doesn’t appear that it will be near that until the weekend, when it will feel like 8°C.

If YVR Airport records more than a Trace of Snow tonight, it will be Vancouver’s earliest Snowfall in 31 years… #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/MPtMDrApQo — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 8, 2022

However, despite a series of atmospheric rivers bringing heavy rain in recent weeks and snowfall over the weekend and Monday night, the forecast for this week is at least clear and mainly sunny.

Gorgeous Vancouver with some unexpected snow! pic.twitter.com/q03yAwEpjt — Trudi Castle (@trudicastle) November 8, 2022

