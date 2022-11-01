"Dramatic turnaround": Vancouver's November weather forecast calls for layers, lots of layers

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

The Vancouver November weather forecast is in, courtesy of The Weather Network, and if what they’re predicting pans out, you will need to layer up.

The forecast represents a total pendulum swing for temperatures compared to what BC experienced early to mid-October.

Much like last year, the November forecast also calls for above-normal precipitation for many parts of the province, including Vancouver, which The Weather Network calls a “dramatic turnaround” from the drought BC faced this October.

To make a long story short: the Vancouver November weather forecast is cold. Very cold.

“Shots” of winter-like weather are expected for much of early November for most of Western Canada, bringing below-seasonal temperatures to BC.

Winter officially begins on December 21, and there should be a couple of breaks from the cold weather before then, with some mild temperatures for a day or two.

The Weather Network points out that BC wasn’t alone with the drought-like conditions it experienced, but it was the first province to see a reversal in that trend, flipping to cooler weather before our neighbours.

Over the next seven days, cool temperatures will be prevalent for Vancouver, dipping into freezing humidex values by next week with some “mixed precipitation” in the forecast. The generally less accurate 14-day forecast suggests more of the same, with some below-freezing temperatures, and potentially more snow in the forecast, though never accumulating over 3 cm.