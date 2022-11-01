The November forecast for Canada is out and you should enjoy the mild weather now

November is always a transitional month when it comes to weather, but this year might be one for the books.

After a very mild fall so far, this month is when things start to shift across Canada and it might mean you’re wearing a T-shirt one day and a snowsuit the next.

That’s according to The Weather Network, which has released its monthly outlook for the country, and some well-meaning advice to carpe diem while the sun shines.

“We’re uncertain as to exactly how quickly this pattern change will unfold, but once the colder pattern settles in, we expect it will persist through early December. So, be sure to enjoy the mild temperatures during the first half of November!” The Weather Network (TWN) said.

Depending on where you live, it could be a mild and dry few weeks, or you could be in store for some snow shovelling.

Here’s what The Weather Network predicts is ahead this month.

West is not always best

In Western Canada, it’s shaping up to be a very brisk start for Alberta and BC.

A switch was flipped on the unseasonably warm fall and some colder air started to seep in at the end of October.

That “winter-like weather” is expected to remain for the first few weeks of the month.

In Alberta, that will mean below-freezing temperatures and even some chilly double-digits by the end of the week.

But it won’t stick around.

“As we head towards the end of November, we expect a shift in the pattern, with the focus of the coldest weather spreading across Central Canada, including much of Ontario and into western Quebec,” TWN forecast stated.

Further west, British Columbians can expect to see a “dramatic turnaround” which can only mean lots of layering to beat the chills.

Over the week, Vancouverites will need to get their window scrapers ready as cool temperatures will be dipping into freezing humidex values by next week with some “mixed precipitation” in the forecast.

The November forecast also calls for above-normal precipitation for many parts of the province, which is a big change from the drought the province faced this October.

However, folks who have lived near the South Coast are familiar with November’s never-ending rain and it won’t be anything historic.

That is good news for ski lovers though, with many of the BC and Alberta hills set to see some powder ahead of the season openers.

Enjoy it while you can, Quebec & Ontario!

That blast of winter is in store, but it won’t hit yet for folks in Eastern Canada, according to The Weather Network.

It will feel more like September than November in Ontario and Atlantic Canada, “especially during the first week of November.”

Warm and dry, too.

“Eastern Canada we expect fewer-than-normal storms. While the pattern across this region should become more active during the second half of the month, most of the region should see below-normal precipitation totals for the month of November as a whole,” the forecast states.

But it’s not going to last, so be sure to enjoy it now.

“As we head towards the end of November, we expect a shift in the pattern, with the focus of the coldest weather spreading across Central Canada, including much of Ontario and into Western Quebec.”

Winter doesn’t even officially begin until December 21.