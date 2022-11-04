Snowvember's here: Metro Vancouver hit with first snowfall of the season (VIDEOS)

The most wonderful time of the year is here — but only if you like snowfall.

Parts of BC were hit with snow on Thursday night and early hours of Friday, including the Burnaby Mountains, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver.

And it looks like it was a welcome surprise. People in the areas began posting videos and photos of sparkling, fluffy snow on social media last night.

First snow of the year on Burnaby Mountain, this evening. It was a remarkably short fall/autumn. Maybe three weeks between the onset of cold temperatures (by Vancouver standards not Canadian standards) and the first snow. Might even be less than that. pic.twitter.com/1KwwER3F0j — Mark Collard (@profmarkcollard) November 4, 2022

Snow got pretty heavy along North Vancouver, and people are excited for ski season.

Not everyone is looking forward to snowfall, however.

Hard pass on the snow, K?#vancouver pic.twitter.com/dWXYY15GyZ — Ashley Feldstein | Social Mktg & Content Creator (@ashfeldstein) November 4, 2022

Coquitlam received a mix of rain and snowfall, making conditions precariously wet and dampening some residents’ mood — especially those driving.

Wet snow in Coquitlam…. ❄️🌨️ pic.twitter.com/Hl42pXSTpv — Mun Bagri, MA (@MunBagri) November 4, 2022

The City of Coquitlam also reminded residents to prepare themselves for winy, rainy, snowy, and icy weather.

With winter almost here, now is the time to get Winter Wise. Our weather can be wind and rain or snow and ice with severe impacts. Our crews are ready, and we look to residents to be aware and get prepared. Read on for essential tips and information. https://t.co/togp65SXc2 pic.twitter.com/vLjlHEAHuj — City of Coquitlam (@cityofcoquitlam) November 4, 2022

According to The Weather Network , Vancouver and Howe Sound will receive 50 to 70 mm of total rainfall on Friday, as an atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the south coast today.

Rain will taper off to showers this afternoon. A weather alert has been issued as heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes, The Weather Network reports.

On Monday, Coquitlam residents can expect another round of wet snow.