Snowvember's here: Metro Vancouver hit with first snowfall of the season (VIDEOS)

Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
|
Nov 4 2022, 2:18 pm
@muhsinkhanofficial92/TikTok | @yosoy_rafa/TikTok

The most wonderful time of the year is here — but only if you like snowfall.

Parts of BC were hit with snow on Thursday night and early hours of Friday, including the Burnaby Mountains, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver.

And it looks like it was a welcome surprise. People in the areas began posting videos and photos of sparkling, fluffy snow on social media last night.

@muhsinkhanofficial92 #vancouver#britishcolumbia#canada#snowfall @willy kanga face @🤴🏽 KING OF REACTION 🤴🏽 ♬ original sound – Muhsin Khan

@yosoy_rafa Snow came early!!! #foryou #foryoupage #vancouver #canadianlife #latinosencanada #vancouverbc #winterishere ♬ It’s Not so Bad – Cummrs

Snow got pretty heavy along North Vancouver, and people are excited for ski season.

Not everyone is looking forward to snowfall, however.

Coquitlam received a mix of rain and snowfall, making conditions precariously wet and dampening some residents’ mood — especially those driving.

The City of Coquitlam also reminded residents to prepare themselves for winy, rainy, snowy, and icy weather.

According to The Weather Network, Vancouver and Howe Sound will receive 50 to 70 mm of total rainfall on Friday, as an atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the south coast today.
Rain will taper off to showers this afternoon. A weather alert has been issued as heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes, The Weather Network reports.

On Monday, Coquitlam residents can expect another round of wet snow.

