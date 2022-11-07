Snow way! Vancouver's forecast calls for more flurries this week

Bundle up, Vancouver, the cold is here.

Temperature lows are expected to hover around the freezing mark in Metro Vancouver for the next few days, with overnight lows getting even chillier.

Monday night, Environment and Climate Change Canada says we could see wet flurries, with temperatures close to 3° overnight, and a high of 6°C during the day.

And before folks in eastern Canada call us “snowflakes” for thinking that is cold, the average for this time of year is in the double digits.

It’s expected to be even colder Tuesday, and the forecast once again calls for a 40% chance of wet flurries in the morning, which will hopefully clear up by the afternoon.

However, the sun will likely shine on the region for most of the week.

According to The Weather Network, this cold snap will persist for the next seven days.

“Temperatures will come in 5-7 degrees below seasonal by the beginning of the work week, and the chill will persist straight into next weekend. Vancouver will struggle to climb out of the lower single digits by the middle of the week, and nighttime lows should dip below freezing every night through at least Saturday,” The Weather Network said.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for several BC highways.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued the warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 between Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, as well as Highway 97 between Clinton to 100 Mile House via the Begbie Summit.

Drivers along BC highways have been required to have snow tires or chains since October 1.