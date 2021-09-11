"No pass. No *ss": Vancouver businesses prepare for vaccine card roll out

A Vancouver strip club is making light of how it will be checking not just ID but also vaccine cards at the door.

The BC Vaccine Card, which is now available online, will come into effect on Monday, September 13.

BC residents will have to have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to have a valid card. By October 24, the requirement will be two doses of a vaccine.

A vaccine card is needed to participate in non-essential activities like movie theatres, restaurants, and even strip clubs.

The Penthouse nightclub has long given passers-by a chuckle with their signs, and the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t appear to change their sense of humour.

Now, they’ll reopen on Thursday, September 16 according to their latest sign and you’ll need to show your vaccine card to get in.

Other Vancouver businesses have taken proactive steps in advance of the September 13 deadline.

For example, the Glowbal Restaurant Group will use additional staff at the entries of four of their downtown restaurants. The goal is to assist front-of-house staff as they enforce the vaccine card policies.

As of 11:30am today, 1,101,754 British Columbians have accessed their BC Vaccine Card. — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) September 9, 2021

BC Minister of Health Adrian Dix confirmed on Thursday, September 9 that over 1.1 million people already had their vaccine cards. You can get yours online at the BC Health Gateway now.