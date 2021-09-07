Here's how BC's vaccine cards will work in restaurants and bars

On Tuesday afternoon, Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix shared more details about the rollout of the BC Vaccine Card.

Starting Monday, September 13, only those with proof of vaccine will be able to access certain services such as movies, ticketed sporting events, nightclubs, casinos, and fitness facilities, to name a few.

When it comes to restaurants, bars, lounges, and pubs, the card is a must if you’re looking to dine indoors and on outdoor patios. Any of these kinds of establishments that are licensed and offer table service are included in this.

During the live press conference, Dr. Henry said exemptions include fast-food restaurants, cafeterias, and food courts, as checking for vaccines is “not practical” in those settings.

The first phase of the BC Vaccine Card, BC’s version of a vaccine passport, is set to begin next Monday, September 13, and it will require residents to have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On October 24, the second phase begins, requiring residents to be fully vaccinated.

Digital or printed versions of the BC Vaccine Card will allow residents to show businesses and service providers that they’ve been immunized.

The digital card will include an individualized QR code and an image that says either “vaccinated” or “partially vaccinated.”

You can apply for your card at gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard, and once verified, you can save a digital copy to your mobile device or print a hard copy.

Businesses will be able to scan the QR code or visually verify a hard copy, along with a government-issued photo ID. A mobile app will be launched for businesses who choose to scan the code closer to September 13.

With files from Amir Ali