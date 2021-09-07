British Columbians can now get a PDF copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card

The province is officially announcing its new BC vaccine card, and now residents can get theirs online in minutes.

Vaccine cards are available on the BC Health Gateway website as a PDF that can be downloaded, printed out, or stored on your phone.

Residents will be required to use the vaccine card to participate in non-essential activities, including movie theatres and restaurants.

By September 13, 2021, you’ll have to prove you’ve had at least one dose, and proof of two doses by October 24 will be needed.

To get your card, you can go to the vaccine card page on the BC Health Gateway site and enter your Personal Health Number (PHN).

You’ll also need to enter your date of birth and one of the dates you were vaccinated. Either check your email or your paper COVID-19 Immunization Record Card for those dates.

Once you click enter and you’re eligible to get it, you’ll be taken to your vaccine card, which includes the date the pass was issued, your name, and a QR code.

BC residents are also able to go to the main gateway to access their health records, including COVID-19 test results and immunization records, via the BC services card app.

If you just want to get your vaccine card, you can click the “Get Card” button that will take you to your proof of vaccination.

Once you’re able to get through and load your vaccine card, you’ll want to make sure you have yours saved on your computer and your phone before September 13 for a smoother transition.

In the morning hours of September 7, the website was experiencing some delays they say were due to high volumes of website traffic.