Everything you need to know about BC's Vaccine Card

The wait is finally over, as BC government and health officials have officially unveiled the full details on how the BC Vaccine Card will work.

In a press conference Tuesday, Premier John Horgan was joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they outlined the rollout of the BC Vaccine Card.

The BC Vaccine Card officially comes into effect on September 13 and will require card holders to have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. By October 24, card holders will need to be fully vaccinated.

Digital or printed versions of the BC Vaccine Card will allow residents to show businesses and service providers that they’ve been immunized.

The digital card will include an individualized QR code and an image that says either “vaccinated” or “partially vaccinated.”

“The requirement for proof of vaccine will make our communities safer and also ensure that events and gatherings are safer for all of us,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

You can apply for your card at gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard, and once verified, you can save a digital copy to your mobile device, or print a hard copy.

To apply, you will need to provide your personal health number, date of birth, and the date you were vaccinated.

Businesses will be able to scan the QR code or visually verify a hard copy, along with government-issued photo ID. A mobile app will be launched for businesses who choose to scan the code closer to September 13.

On that date, residents will be required to show proof of vaccination at higher-risk social and recreational events.

A transition period will be in place until September 26, which will allow vaccinated people to use their paper record from a vaccine clinic as their proof of vaccination.

The province hopes that the vaccine card will increase vaccinations in the province, while protecting people in the settings that the vaccine card is required in, like restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres. Fast-food restaurants are not included.

“Getting vaccinated means we can bring people back together and do more, safely, and with confidence that we’re not putting those who aren’t fully vaccinated at risk,” Premier John Horgan added.

Widespread reports of technical difficulties had been circulating online since Tuesday morning after the website became available, well before the official reveal.

People who don’t have access to a computer can also call 1-833-838-2323 to access the Get Vaccinated call centre and have a copy mailed to them.

Fines can be issued for those in violation of provincial health orders.

According to Minister Dix, as of Tuesday September 7, 85.1% of residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The BC Vaccine Card is a temporary measure, but will be in place until at least January, 2022.