Free Ukraine: Vancouver's having an anti-war rally this weekend

Vancouver is expecting another massive anti-war rally that will turn downtown Vancouver into a sea of blue and yellow support for Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is ongoing, and demonstration organizers say that Ukraine needs Vancouver’s support.

Starting at 1 pm on Saturday, March 5, at the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Vancouver Stands with Ukraine against Russian Invasion Anti-War Rally could draw big crowds.

Organizers reported that there were nearly 5,000 at the last demonstration, which took place at the art gallery the previous weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

In addition to joining the rally, Vancouverites can also donate to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine to show their support.

“The war is not over,” rally organizers wrote on the event’s Facebook page.

“The bombs are still killing civilians in Ukraine. People are losing their homes, savings, assets, and most importantly – their lives,” wrote organizers.

Canada has taken steps to disavow Russia and support Ukraine during the conflict. Not only has the country backed economic sanctions and moved to restrict its airspace to Russia, but it’s also contributed both protective and offensive military gear to Ukraine.

“We need to keep putting pressure on the governments around the world – this is your contribution. We cannot sit idly,” said Vancouver’s anti-war rally organizers.

You can find out more about the rally on the event’s Facebook page.