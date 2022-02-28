Canada sending thousands of rockets and more lethal aid to Ukraine

The federal government announced that it will be supplying even more military aid to Ukraine.

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand provided details at a press conference on Monday.

“We’ll be sending 100 Carl Gustaf anti tank weapon systems and 2,000 rockets, which we will be working to deliver as quickly as possible in the coming days,” said Anand. She was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, and Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser.

Over the weekend, President Putin continued his brutal assault on Ukraine – but Ukrainians have held strong. For the latest on the work we’re doing to support them, and for more on Canada’s response to Russia’s attack, watch my update live: https://t.co/R82McASUL6 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2022

This follows Sunday’s announcement that Canada would be providing $25 million worth of protective gear, which includes body armour, gas masks, and air lift support facilitated by about 50 Canadian Armed Forces personnel.

Anand says the first plane carrying non-lethal gear left for Europe on Monday, with the second scheduled for later this week.

In addition to ammunition and protective gear, 3,400 Canadian Armed Forces members are at the ready and authorized to be deployed should the NATO Response Force require them.

During the same press conference, in a big move by the government, Trudeau announced that Canada will ban all imports of crude oil from Russia.

The federal government also announced that they will be extending temporary status and issuing open work permits to Ukrainian visitors, workers, and students who are already in Canada.