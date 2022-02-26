Ryan Reynolds to match $1,000,000 in donations to support Ukraine

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are working with the UN Refugee Agency to match donations and give $1,000,000 to support Ukrainians.

Reynolds took to social media to share the news of his latest instance of generosity.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries,” wrote Reynolds on his social media.

“They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

On Instagram, both Lively and Reynolds shared posts promoting the donation matching campaign.

Reynolds’ hometown is Vancouver, and BC just promised on Friday to also contribute $1,000,000 in aid to help Ukraine.

Donations help to provide emergency supplies, care, and protection as Ukrainian families are forced to flee.

If you want to show your support, you can donate online. The UN Refugee Agency estimates that three million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian aid this year.