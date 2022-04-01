Roundtrip flights from YVR to Paris are as cheap as $489 right now

Fortune favours the spontaneous traveller. If you can quickly and spontaneously book a cheap flight deal, then you stand to save hundreds.

On Friday, April 1, Google Flights showed airfare from YVR to Paris for as low as $489 roundtrip – and it’s no April Fools’ joke.

The departing flight is on Monday, April 25 and the returning flight is on Tuesday, May 3. That gets you just under a week in the romantic city.

The flight has two stopovers, which would make for an exceedingly long 18-hour flight. Still, we haven’t seen flights from Vancouver to Paris for under $500 in a long time.

Even Google says that the price is low, almost $300 cheaper than you’d expect to pay for the flight.

Prices go up considerably to between $800 and $1100 on flights for the rest of the spring and summer.

If you want to go in September or October, there are $715 flights up for grabs, which is still low but not quite as exciting as $489.

How to find and book this deal:

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Enter either Vancouver to Paris.

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the best travel dates and times at the lowest fare.

Currently, France has specific COVID-19 requirements for entry. As for Canada, our travel rules have been relaxed recently, and you no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada as a vaccinated traveller.

With files from Daily Hive staff