You can fly roundtrip from YVR to Phoenix for under $200

Missing the warm weather? If you are looking for a getaway, there are some cheap flight deals from Vancouver to Phoenix or San Francisco right now.

And with the federal government easing travel restrictions at the end of the month, it’s a great time to book.

Let’s start with Phoenix, Arizona. According to YVR Deals, you can fly south for under $200 roundtrip this spring.

We plugged in dates on Flight Hub for May 6 to 13 and it was just CAD $191!

Never been to Phoenix and wondering what there is to do? Check out some of these ideas.

If Arizona isn’t your jam — how about San Francisco?

It’s a bit pricier, but still a great deal.

If you head over to Google Flights and search dates from Vancouver to San Fran, you can find some roundtrip deals for about CAD $240.

If you need a little inspiration, here are some of the bigger tourist attractions you can check out.

Safe travels!