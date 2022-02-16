You can fly roundtrip from YVR to Phoenix for under $200
Missing the warm weather? If you are looking for a getaway, there are some cheap flight deals from Vancouver to Phoenix or San Francisco right now.
And with the federal government easing travel restrictions at the end of the month, it’s a great time to book.
Let’s start with Phoenix, Arizona. According to YVR Deals, you can fly south for under $200 roundtrip this spring.
We plugged in dates on Flight Hub for May 6 to 13 and it was just CAD $191!
Never been to Phoenix and wondering what there is to do? Check out some of these ideas.
If Arizona isn’t your jam — how about San Francisco?
It’s a bit pricier, but still a great deal.
If you head over to Google Flights and search dates from Vancouver to San Fran, you can find some roundtrip deals for about CAD $240.
If you need a little inspiration, here are some of the bigger tourist attractions you can check out.
Safe travels!