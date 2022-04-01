Canada’s updated travel restrictions have gone into effect, making it easier for some travellers to enter the country.

Beginning Friday, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada. This applies to travellers entering by air, land or water. Pre-entry testing for eligible unvaccinated travellers entering Canada remains the same.

Fully vaccinated travellers may still be pulled aside for random testing upon arriving in Canada. Those selected for random testing will not have to quarantine while they await results.

While pre-entry testing requirements drop, travellers entering Canada will still need to download the ArriveCAN app. People who don’t upload their information to the ArriveCAN app could be subject to random testing and a 14-day quarantine.

A fully vaccinated traveller is anyone who has received two shots of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, or one shot if you got the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, at least 14 days before travel.

Approved vaccines currently include AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sinovac.