Flair launching new Vancouver to Alaska flight route with $99 flights

The budget airline provider Flair has expanded its services from Vancouver, and $99 one-way flights to Alaska are one of the hottest items on the list.

Best known for its jaw-dropping glaciers and all-around natural beauty, Alaska is an incredible place to relax — especially after such a stressful year.

The flight from Vancouver International Airport to Anchorage International Airport in Alaska can be booked from May 19 on and run twice a week.

A one-way trip begins at $99, though the longer you wait, the more likely it is that the price will rise. There are limited seats and availability for the fares, so anyone hoping to snag them is encouraged to act fast.

Obviously, you’ll also have to purchase your return ticket, but what’s $200 for travel to another part of the world?

“New service to Anchorage from Vancouver International Airport on Flair Airlines is an exciting and welcome addition for our passengers,” said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development, Vancouver Airport Authority.

“This nonstop connection will benefit both ends of the route, offering convenient and affordable travel between our two communities. We continue to be impressed by Flair’s growth and look forward to even more destinations in future.”

The company has expanded its schedule by over 25% to give Canadians more options, and they’ll be adding 30 new airplanes by 2030.

Canadians looking forward to more routes from Flair can look forward to spring 2022.