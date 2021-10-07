The Thanksgiving long weekend is right around the corner, and before you dive into your first slice of pumpkin pie, take a look at what’s open and closed around the city.
Holidays and long weekends often see businesses and organizations shifting their hours of operation. This is just a general list to give you a glance at what’s open and closed in Vancouver on Thanksgiving, and it’s a good idea to double-check before you head out to avoid disappointment.
Thanksgiving Day is on Monday, October 11, and here’s a quick look at what’s closed in Vancouver for the holiday:
- Canada Post Offices
- Costco
- Vancouver Public Libraries
- Vancouver City Hall
- Community Centres – the majority will be closed, but a handful of civic community centres will be open on Thanksgiving.
- Banks – the majority of branches close on Thanksgiving, but some remain open so check with your bank.
Here’s what’s open on Thanksgiving weekend in Vancouver this year:
Entertainment and attractions
- Cineplex Theatres
- Granville Island
- Grouse Mountain
- Vancouver Aquarium
- Museum of Anthropology
- Vancouver Art Gallery
- Bloedel Conservatory
- VanDusen Gardens
Grocery Stores
- Safeway
- Save-On-Foods
- Whole Foods
- IGA
- Superstore
- Loblaws City Market
- Urban Fare
- Meinhardt
- Walmart
- BC Liquor Stores
Pharmacies
Malls
These shopping centres and malls will be open on Thanksgiving, check their websites for opening hours: