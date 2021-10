The Thanksgiving long weekend is right around the corner, and before you dive into your first slice of pumpkin pie, take a look at what’s open and closed around the city.

Holidays and long weekends often see businesses and organizations shifting their hours of operation. This is just a general list to give you a glance at what’s open and closed in Vancouver on Thanksgiving, and it’s a good idea to double-check before you head out to avoid disappointment.

Thanksgiving Day is on Monday, October 11, and here’s a quick look at what’s closed in Vancouver for the holiday:

Canada Post Offices

Costco

Vancouver Public Libraries

Vancouver City Hall

Community Centres ‚Äď the majority will be closed, but a handful of civic community centres will be open on Thanksgiving.

Banks – the majority of branches close on Thanksgiving, but some remain open so check with your bank.

Here’s what’s open on Thanksgiving weekend in Vancouver this year:

Entertainment and attractions

Grocery Stores

Pharmacies

Malls

These shopping centres and malls will be open on Thanksgiving, check their websites for opening hours: