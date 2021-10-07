EventsNews

Here's what's open and what's closed this Thanksgiving in Vancouver

DH Vancouver Staff
|
Oct 7 2021, 12:40 pm
Shanghai Steven/Shutterstock

The Thanksgiving long weekend is right around the corner, and before you dive into your first slice of pumpkin pie, take a look at what’s open and closed around the city.

Holidays and long weekends often see businesses and organizations shifting their hours of operation. This is just a general list to give you a glance at what’s open and closed in Vancouver on Thanksgiving, and it’s a good idea to double-check before you head out to avoid disappointment.

Thanksgiving Day is on Monday, October 11, and here’s a quick look at what’s closed in Vancouver for the holiday:

  • Canada Post Offices
  • Costco
  • Vancouver Public Libraries
  • Vancouver City Hall
  • Community Centres – the majority will be closed, but a handful of civic community centres will be open on Thanksgiving.
  • Banks – the majority of branches close on Thanksgiving, but some remain open so check with your bank.

Here’s what’s open on Thanksgiving weekend in Vancouver this year:

Entertainment and attractions

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Grocery Stores

Pharmacies

Malls

Shutterstock

These shopping centres and malls will be open on Thanksgiving, check their websites for opening hours:

