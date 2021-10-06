8 comforting foods and seasonal cocktails to make this Thanksgiving

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

We’re looking forward to Canada’s most colourful season for a number of reasons: the amber-hued foliage, the feeling of crisp leaves under our feet, and — above all — celebrating all the things we’re grateful for.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, we’ve been pondering all the ways we can make it a long weekend to remember — one filled with hardy, comforting foods and seasonal cocktails that will make reconnecting with loved ones feel extra special.

With a little help from BCLIQUOR’s new TASTE Magazine Fall 2021 issue — and some stellar cocktail inspo from local award-winning bartender, David Wolowidnyk — we’ve curated a selection of sumptuous Thanksgiving recipes with the perfect drink pairings that will have you savouring each bite.

Start the evening off on the right foot with an effervescent cocktail that’s teeming with notes of cranberry and mint. Best of all, it can be batched for extra ease if your roommates or family are sticking around for dinner.

Delicate vanilla and almond notes with citrus, coriander, and ginger nuances characterize this smooth, light-bodied, mixable rum that pairs beautifully with fruit, citrus, or mint — without being overly dominant in the cocktail.

Crisp and dry, with wild strawberry, raspberry, white peach, citrus, and floral notes, light body and persistent bubbles, this is a delicious pink fizz to serve in a cocktail or on its own as an apéritif with canapés and finger foods.

Delicate and citrusy, this cocktail will complement all the flavours of your Thanksgiving dinner — while serving as a palate cleanser so you can fully appreciate each bite. Since it’s sure to be a hit, might as well just make a batch if you’re hosting a small group for dinner.

Named after the distillery’s number 10 still, endearingly known as “Tiny Ten,” this exquisite gin leads with juniper followed by lime, orange, and pink grapefruit with hints of chamomile, peppercorn, and coriander.

Tropical fruit, sweet pear, lemon meringue, apple blossom, and a kiss of vanilla are all mixed together in this expressive, medium- to full-bodied Chardonnay.

The star of the show on Thanksgiving, of course, is the turkey. Juicy and tender, this recipe infuses the turkey with savoury, herby flavours that complement its bourbon-sweet cranberry sauce counterpart.

To make bourbon-infused cranberry sauce, you’ll need a classic bourbon. Four years aging in new, charred American white oak barrels give this bourbon a smooth, elegant, and refined character with hints of oaky vanilla, caramel, and spice.

This Zinfandel is ultra food-friendly and makes for a stellar dinner pairing. The ripe black plums, black cherries, bramble berries, pepper, and spice will also balance out the rich and salty bites of turkey and complement the cranberry sauce nicely.

You also can’t go wrong with this southern Rhône blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre and its charming raspberry, strawberry, pepper, garrigue, and mineral notes. Its medium- to full-bodied profile also makes it an ideal fall sipper.

While we love a standard mashed potato dish, this Thanksgiving recipe — which is nearly as easy to make — will seriously elevate dinner. The yams are sweet and textured, the bacon crunchy and savoury, while the sage adds an earthy element.

To balance out that meld of rich flavours, you’ll want to opt for a light wine. Made from mainly Pinot Gris and Cabernet Sauvignon, this rosé delivers aromas and flavours of strawberry, rhubarb, and watermelon — plus hints of tropical fruit and orange peel with juicy acidity.

Cabbage may not be number one on your list of fall favourites, but this recipe will change that — trust us. A vessel for butter, mustard, parsley, thyme, and lots of other yummy ingredients, it’s an easy recipe that will fill your kitchen with fragrant aromas as it cooks in the oven.

Surely, an exceptional dish is deserving of an exceptional wine — and for this, there’s Wild Goose Autumn Gold. This BC gem delivers off-dry apricot, grapefruit, apple, and pear flavours — a complementary contrast to the rich and earthy cabbage.

Why settle for regular stuffing when you can have croissant-infused stuffing? This creamy, mushroom-filled take on a Thanksgiving staple has a high chance of becoming a tradition. You can even take credit for making the store-bought croissants yourself — we won’t tell anyone.

Creamy and robust, your stuffing will need an effervescent ally that will tickle all of your senses and cleanse your palate. This sparkler is Prosecco-like in style with notes of green apple, white peach, pear, and citrus, all underscored by brisk acidity and bubbles.

It’s imperative you leave room for the whisky maple pecan pie. This decadent dessert is the stuff that Thanksgiving dreams are made of with its crunchy pecan surface, syrupy-sweet whisky interior, and flaky crust.

To truly nail the pie recipe, reach for the Canadian Club Whisky. Roasted almond, rich oak, sweet vanilla, and zesty citrus notes characterize this best-selling, remarkably smooth Canadian whisky.

If you feel like going the extra mile, drizzle a little of this liqueur over cool vanilla ice cream for an added punch of cocoa, cinnamon, and amaretto. It also pairs wonderfully in a post-dinner coffee.

After dinner, there’s nothing better than sipping on an autumnal cocktail that doubles as a digestif. With delicious notes of spiced apple and brown sugar, this fall cocktail can be enjoyed alongside dessert or on its own.

The Calvados is what makes this fall cocktail stand out. Made from a single continuous distillation of ciders produced from Normandy apples, it offers flavours of apple, pear, honey, vanilla, and butterscotch that pleasantly linger.

