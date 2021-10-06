Bath and Body Works fall candles ranked from worst to best

Canadians sure love their Bath and Body Works candles. With fall in full swing, we’ve decided to rank their fall scents from worst to best.

With more than 100 stores across the country and a newly launched online store, Canadians can’t get enough of their scents, and truly all of them are great.

There are dozens of fall scents, so for the sake of quality we have narrowed it to the top 20 fall scents. No tricks, only treats on this list.

The big question is, which one reigns supreme in the world of pumpkin spice and everything nice?

20. Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

Bringing you back to the kitchen and when your mom would make tons of cookies, Pumpkin Snickerdoodle is a nice treat. It’s one of Bath and Body Works Canada’s top-selling scents, so it landing at the bottom of our list may be controversial to some.

19. Vampire Blood

The candle with the most Halloween vibes, Vampire Blood smells way sweeter than the name suggests. It gives off hints of blood-red strawberry, midnight blooming jasmine and dark Transylvanian plum.

18. Pumpkin Clove

Another clever pumpkin scent, but we don’t find it too wild to rank any higher. It’s a good keepsake if you run out of some of the scents further up on our list.

17. Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sure it smells fantastic and all, but we think there are plenty of more unique fall scents to clamour over. Pumpkin Spice Latte is the most basic of all things fall, no?

16. Wicked Apple

This ain’t your grandma’s classic apple scent. Wicked Apple brings the spook to spooky szn, and the haunting decorative glass container helps.

15. Leaves

Leaves, it’s the signal of fall’s arrival. And this candle should also make its arrival in your home, packed with scents of red apple, golden nectar and clove spice. So inviting!

14. Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow

A fan favourite, Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow ticks off all the boxes. The sweet smell of vanilla, pumpkins and a toasty roasted marshmallow. Let’s hope this is present at the next Thanksgiving dinner table.

13. Pumpkin Apple

Two things that are downright delicious in pies, Pumpkin Apple is the best of both worlds. It’s like an entire pie store, right in a candle.

12. Mahogany Apple

Mahogany Teakwood’s fall cousin, you better get your hands on Mahogany Apple. It’s crisp, it’s woodsy, it’s a treat.

11. Pumpkin Bonfire

Pumpkins and bonfires, sure sounds like fall to us. We’ll take it.

10. Harvest Linen

It’s a scent that makes you feel like you are spending a day at the cabin, with fresh, warm laundry all around you. Harvest Linen is everything.

9. Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin

Part of the winning string of pumpkin scents (disregard the pumpkin spice latte ranking above), the Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin scent is a warm fall dream. It’s the essence of fall in a candle.

8. Pumpkin Vanilla Creme

It’s one of their best sellers, and for a good reason. Pumpkin Vanilla Creme is a blast of sweet fall scent, straight from the autumn gods.

7. Autumn Woods

This puppy has all the outdoor fall scents you could ask for. Grab that blanket, throw on a horror movie and light this one up and get lost in how dang good it smells.

6. Pumpkin Carving

A perfect candle for spooky season, Pumpkin Carving was created with hints of freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds and smooth brown sugar. It’s one of Bath and Body Works Canada’s greatest candles.

5. Autumn Adventure

It’s got hints of bright citrus, warm cedarwood and fresh mint with natural essential oils. This candle is like watching the leaves fall to the ground when you were a kid, and a cool breeze just started on a sunny day. Autumn, baby!

4. The Perfect Autumn

I mean, look at the name. Need I say more? Inspired by a fusion of Frosted Cranberry and Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, this candle is the cats’ meow.

3. Caramel Pumpkin Swirl

Okay, we know not to bite into a candle, ew, but seriously, the Caramel Pumpkin Swirl smells so good the moment you take the lid off, let alone burn it. It’s so delicious!

2. Flannel

What goes with fall? Flannel, of course. This one is truly intoxicating, and deserves its spot so high up on our list.

1. Sweater Weather

Looking for a candle that is cozy and feels like you are getting a nice hug from it? Say no more, Sweater Weather is THAT candle. That’s why it’s in the top spot for best fall candles from Bath and Body Works Canada.