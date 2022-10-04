Thanksgiving 2022: Where to find top holiday eats in Vancouver
Oct 4 2022, 7:34 pm
Even though it feels like summer, Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, and you know what that means: time to eat and drink.
There are always a ton of places to head for delicious, festive offerings in Vancouver this time of year.
From delectable dine-in feasts to outstanding take-home spreads to seasonal treats, here are some great spots to find offerings for this holiday in Vancouver.
Thanksgiving Dinners (To-Go)
- H Tasting Lounge
- PAUL
- Potluck
- Notch 8
- Fairmont Vancouver Airport
- The Lazy Gourmet
- Pacific Insitute of Culinary Arts
- Goldilocks Bakeshop
Thanksgiving Dinners (Dine-In)
- PAUL
- ARC Restaurant and Bar (Brunch)
- Botanist (Brunch)
- The Roof at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (Brunch)
- Notch 8
- Showcase Restaurant and Bar
- Sequoia Restaurants (Cardero’s, Seasons in the Park, The Teahouse in Stanley Park, The Sandbar)
- Bacchus Restaurant
- Belgard Kitchen