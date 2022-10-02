Augtober: Summer-like temperatures to persist this week in Vancouver

It’s not quite time for cozy sweaters just yet. The first week of October in Vancouver is set to be so warm, dry, and sunny that we’re calling it “Augtober.”

According to The Weather Network, it will be practically 20°C every day leading up to Thanksgiving. On Monday, October 10, it’ll even feel like 25°C.

Once the sun goes down, you will want to layer up. Overnight lows for the next week are set to be a refreshing 14°C or so.

As we head deeper into fall, the conditions seem unseasonably warm compared to the average.

Per Weather Spark, the average highs for the first week of October are around 16°C.

The upcoming fall weather might even be record-breaking. Environment Canada is calling for it to be 23° C on Sunday, October 2. The historical high, according to the agency, is 22.8° C – a record set back in 1962.

Those nice, warm temperatures in the forecast this fall should make your trip to the pumpkin patch picture-perfect.

So, if you didn’t manage to make it to the beach this summer, now’s your chance!