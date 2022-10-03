We were the first to share some stellar bites worth checking out during your 2022 visit .

The event, which is the largest night market in North America, offered over 500 different international food items this year over the course of its multi-month run.

It’s hard to believe, but the Richmond Night Market is about to officially wrap up its 2022 season.

This year, the food fair at the site featured expanded open seating and an eating area off the food court.

This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

The final day of the market is on October 10, 2022. Be sure to plan accordingly and check out this must-hit seasonal event while you still can.

Richmond Night Market 2022

When: April 29 to October 10, 2022