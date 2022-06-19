It’s been a cold, wet, chilling spring in Vancouver, but our luck is finally about to change.

Vancouver summer weather is set to arrive on Friday, July 24 – just days after the summer equinox on Tuesday, June 21.

According to the forecast from Environment Canada, sunny days above 20°C are on their way. It’s good news for Vancouverites who have forgotten what the sky looks like without clouds.

The nights are still primed to be cool, dropping to lows of 12°C and 13°C on Thursday and Friday.

Inland, it’ll be even hotter – around 26°C and 27°C. Early summer is the perfect time to get outdoors because BC will likely see extreme heat and poor air quality later this summer.

So, with an end to dreary Juneuary in sight, it’s time to stock up on everything you need, from hot dog buns and drinks to sunscreen and pool floaties.