June's Strawberry Supermoon looked like something out of a sci-fi movie (PHOTOS)

A big, glowing Strawberry Supermoon was forecast to illuminate the night sky on Tuesday evening. And, boy, did it do just that.

Supermoons are some of the biggest and brightest, and occur when the moon is “within 90% of perigee,” according to NASA, which makes it the heavenly body’s closest approach to our planet.

A farmer’s Almanac published in the 1930s listed Native American names for full moons, and sources the Algonquin tribes for the name “Strawberry Supermoon.”

Last night’s Strawberry Supermoon was a full one, and looked like something out of a sci-fi film. And so, every moon-obsessed Canadian got their cameras out, ready to capture the beauty of this celestial event.

In case you weren’t able to catch a glimpse yourself, here are some jaw-dropping photos of the our favourite natural satellite. Some have been submitted by our readers. Enjoy!

If these Strawberry Supermoon photos are making you regret not taking some pics, fret not! July has another supermoon in store, so you have plenty of time to get your sky-gazing plans in order.

It’ll happen on July 13 towards the end of the evening twilight hours. And we’re going to see Arcturus once again, along with Vega, the fifth brightest star some 25 light-years from earth. It’s double the mass of our sun and will shine 40 times brighter.