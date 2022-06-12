Curated

Vancouver's Juneuary blues summed up by memes (PHOTOS)

Daily Hive Staff
Jun 12 2022, 6:13 pm
Did you make meme-ories about Juneuary in Vancouver? Send them to us at [email protected]

Summer is almost here! This means Vancouver is stuck in a phase called “Juneuary.” Even though the season of pool parties, barbeque boats, beaches and hot weather is right around the corner…no one told us.

We’ve been breaking records for the cold weather and the rain, so why not make lemonade out of lemons.

Daily Hive Staff curated and created memes that sum up how we feel about Juneuary:

1. Patio Season

 

Patio szn it is not. When the sun comes out, here’s where you should go:

2. Seasonal Affective Disorder

If you feel like you’ve been waiting forever for the sun to come out, you’re not alone!

3. Weather whiplash

4. Juneuary

5. Air Con? More like Con Air.

Good thing we panic bought an air conditioner during the heat wave last year.

6. You played yourself

7. Desperate for the sun

8. Forrest Gump said it

